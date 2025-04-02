Politics & Law
Spreading book love from a small balcony

April 02, 2025 - 18:47
The community library, Mother’s Balcony, founded by Hà Nội-based Nguyễn Thu Hương, has become a beloved destination for parents and children in Ba Đình District over the past six years. With more than 10,000 books covering a wide range of genres, it has helped instill a love for reading in children and broaden their horizons. Join Việt Nam News' reporters as they visit this heartwarming library!

This house in HCM City is like no other. Its furniture is made from thousands of glass bottles, plastic caps, and other recycled materials. The credit goes to Đinh Nguyên Bình, who has spent over 17 years turning scrap into creative items.
