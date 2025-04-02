Spreading book love from a small balcony

The community library, Mother’s Balcony, founded by Hà Nội-based Nguyễn Thu Hương, has become a beloved destination for parents and children in Ba Đình District over the past six years. With more than 10,000 books covering a wide range of genres, it has helped instill a love for reading in children and broaden their horizons. Join Việt Nam News' reporters as they visit this heartwarming library!