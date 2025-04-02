Spreading book love from a small balcony

The community library, Mother’s Balcony, founded by Hà Nội-based Nguyễn Thu Hương, has become a beloved destination for parents and children in Ba Đình District over the past six years. With more than 10,000 books covering a wide range of genres, it has helped instill a love for reading in children and broaden their horizons. Join Việt Nam News' reporters as they visit this heartwarming library!
This house in HCM City is like no other. Its furniture is made from thousands of glass bottles, plastic caps, and other recycled materials. The credit goes to Đinh Nguyên Bình, who has spent over 17 years turning scrap into creative items.
A photo book on HCM City, its history and development between 1975 and 2025 has been published by the HCM City Photography Association to mark the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025)