Folding tradition

With just a single sheet of Việt Nam’s traditional dó paper, Nguyễn Nam Sơn creates stunning origami that blends Japanese techniques with Vietnamese heritage. Watch our video to see how he brings dó paper to life!
Huế, the host of the Visit Việt Nam Year and Huế Festival 2025, is set to transform into a vibrant tourism destination as it sketched out special plans for the events to showcase the central city's rich cultural heritage and captivating attractions to domestic and international travellers.
Phạm Huấn, a French-Vietnamese IT engineer aged 60, along with his wife, have spent the last five years completing an art 'farm' in the suburban Hòa Ninh commune, 30kms away from Đà Nẵng's down town, a unique art space for painters, sculptors, writers and musicians to apply their creativity.