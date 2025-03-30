Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Folding tradition

March 30, 2025 - 17:21
With just a single sheet of Việt Nam’s traditional dó paper, Nguyễn Nam Sơn creates stunning origami that blends Japanese techniques with Vietnamese heritage. Watch our video to see how he brings dó paper to life!

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Huế prepares for spectacular tourism showcase in 2025

Huế, the host of the Visit Việt Nam Year and Huế Festival 2025, is set to transform into a vibrant tourism destination as it sketched out special plans for the events to showcase the central city's rich cultural heritage and captivating attractions to domestic and international travellers.
Life & Style

French-Vietnamese builds art creation space in Đà Nẵng

Phạm Huấn, a French-Vietnamese IT engineer aged 60, along with his wife, have spent the last five years completing an art 'farm' in the suburban Hòa Ninh commune, 30kms away from Đà Nẵng's down town, a unique art space for painters, sculptors, writers and musicians to apply their creativity.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom