Vietnamese boyband to perform in Japan on cultural day

HÀ NỘI — Members of the Nhà Trẻ (Kindergarten) group from the popular reality show Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai (Call Me by Fire) will perform at the Vietnam Cultural Festival 2025 in Japan, taking place from March 29 to 30.

Singers Tiến Đạt, Tiến Luật, Hà Lê, Rhymastic, Binz, Quốc Thiên and Duy Khánh will hold a mini concert directly in front of the Sakai City Hall as a gift to the Vietnamese community on the occasion.

The two-day festival, organised by the Vietnam Cultural Festival in Japan and the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Osaka, aims to celebrate the 50th anniversary of national reunification and prepare for the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

The annual event provides a platform for the Vietnamese community in Japan to connect, participate in traditional games, learn about national history, enjoy Vietnamese specialties and strengthen their solidarity.

Other highlights of Vietnam Cultural Festival 2025 are the reenactment of the Hùng Kings' Death Anniversary in Osaka, as well as the attempt to set a record for the largest number of Vietnamese people forming a map and singing the national anthem.

Actress Thu Trang is also invited to present her film Nụ Hôn Bạc Tỷ (Money Kisses) to the festival-goers on the evening of March 29. This is the first film in which she has taken on three roles, director, producer and lead actress, and it has achieved impressive success during the recent Tết (Lunar New Year) film season.

"This is the eighth year the Hùng Kings' Death Anniversary has been held in Osaka,” said the Consul General of Việt Nam in Osaka, Ngô Trịnh Hà. “It is also an opportunity for the Vietnamese community in the Kansai - Osaka area, as well as throughout Japan, to gather and remind themselves of their roots.

“This year is special, with many significant events for the country, so the festival will feature additional activities. Inviting artists from the show Call Me by Fire and director Thu Trang along with the team of Money Kisses to Japan is a special gift from the organisers to the community. We hope that everyone will have many interesting experiences at the festival,” Hà added.

Rapper Đinh Tiến Đạt, a member of Kindergarten group, said he and other members feel honoured and fortunate to receive the invitation to perform in Osaka.

“With a deep sense of national pride and a desire to bring special performances to the community, we hope that these musical gifts will provide motivation and encouragement to the Vietnamese individuals living, studying and working in Japan,” he noted.

The Vietnam Cultural Festival in Japan is expected to attract 20,000 visitors. VNS