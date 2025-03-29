Visitors enjoy Thai environment and lifestyle at festival in Hà Nội,

HÀ NỘI — A mini version of Thailand will come to life through a Thai Festival entitled Creative Thailand: The Pulse of Tradition which was officially opened on March 28 night at Hà Nội's Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long.

At the festival, visitors can explore typical Thai dishes, along with health care and beauty care products and traditional handicrafts. They also enjoyed traditional dances from many regions of Thailand, tried making Khanom Krok coconut cakes and painting patterns on silk, among other activities.

Nguyễn Thu Huệ couldn't wait to post her photos on Facebook when she tried on a Thai traditional costume for the first time.

"It is totally different from Vietnamese clothes, but it is beautiful and comfortable," Huệ told Việt Nam News.

"Wearing the costume, eating Thai cuisine, enjoying their handicrafts and watching their music and dance performances in this environment, I feel like I am really in Thailand land."

At another booth, Lê Phương Anh searched information about Thai tours.

"I have not travelled to Thailand yet, I am looking for destinations and flights here. I hope to have the opportunity to travel to Thailand," Anh said, referring to a lucky draw that would bring winners to Thailand for free.

Metres away from her, many young people were learning intricate traditional paper cutting techniques, while in other corners, they tasted mango sticky rice and discovered the Thai-style flower offerings.

During the day, Thai traditional dances will be performed on the central stage, while famous bands SISMA and All Thidsa Molam will excite the audiance with their ecstatic songs and music.

A special highlight of the festival is the demonstration of Loy Krathong through a digital platform, and the famed Songkran Water Festival, one of the most vibrant and unique festivals in Asia, recognised by UNESCO.

An outdoor movie studio will serve people the period film Love Destiny the Movie and the thriller comedy 404 Run Run.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Thai Ambassador to Việt Nam Urawadee Sriphiromya, said that this was the first time the Thai Festival has been held on such a large scale in Hà Nội.

"It was organised at the must-see Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, a relic recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 2010, a great honour for the organising committee.

"By organising the Thai Festival here, we hope to honour Việt Nam's long history and rich heritage while bringing to the Vietnamese and international public the experience of the traditional rhythm of Thailand right in the heart of Hà Nội," she said.

"The Thai Festival serves as a cultural bridge to promote understanding of Thai culture and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. It also aims to show the world how we are leveraging the creativity inherent in our culture to continue to keep pace with the global cultural pulse."

Attending the festival, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lê Hải Bình said: "Under the theme "Creative Thailand: The Pulse of Tradition", the Thai festival is not only an occasion to promote the cultural beauty, country, and people of Thailand but also a vivid testament to the ever-strengthening friendship and connection between the peoples of Việt Nam and Thailand.

"The selection of Hà Nội as one of the major world capitals to host this large-scale event demonstrates the high regard the Royal Thai Government holds for Việt Nam in general and the capital city of Hà Nội in particular.

"I am confident that during the three days of the festival, visitors will have rich experiences, immersing themselves in a cultural space rich with Thai identity through culinary delights, unique products, traditional and contemporary art performances, fascinating films, and the exciting experiences of the Songkran and Loy Krathong festivals," he said.

The festival full of activities is open until 10pm on March 30. VNS