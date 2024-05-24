Numerous activities in response to HCM City River Festival 2024

HCM CITY — The second HCM City River Festival 2024 will be organised with collaboration and support from numerous local units and businesses, as well as many localities nationwide, featuring a wide range of culture, cuisine, and entertainment activities, according to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Dũng.

Addressing a press conference to introduce the event on May 22, the Vice Chairman said that known as the 'city that never sleeps,' and the city of events and festivals, HCM City aims to have at least one prominent event each year, conveying the message of HCM City brand to other localities and the world.

The festival will take place from May 31 to June 9, at Nhà Rồng-Khánh Hội Wharf, Sài Gòn Cruise Port, and other tourist venues. It aims to contribute to building values related to tourism - economy, culture - education, and the brand of HCM City, attracting both domestic and international tourists.

In addition to serving residents and visitors, the festival also is expected to further promote sustainable development, positioning HCM City as a riverine urban area rich in cultural identity, and inspiring the exploration of diverse destinations within the city and across the country, Dũng said.

The Việt Nam Travel and Communication JSC has launched many tour products with attractive itineraries for travellers staying in the city. The company also introduced urban tours, connecting tourist spots by urban waterways.

Meanwhile, Suốii Tiên Theme Park in Thủ Đức city will officially inaugurate the 20th Southern Fruit Festival on June 1, beside a wide range of other programmes.

According to Lý Thị Phương Nhanh, head of the Culture and Information Department of District 8, the district People’s Committee will host the Trên Bến Dưới Thuyền (On the Wharf - In the Boat) festival from June 4-10, contributing to bringing the characteristic cultural space of the western river region.

A trade-tourism promotion programme will also be held to connect orchard owners and small traders in the region.

So far, over 100 businesses have announced to apply preferential policies and promotion programmes for shopping, dining, sightseeing, and tour packages for both residents and tourists during the festival.

In the first event in 2023, more than 6,000 spectators took in five spectacular performances, recreating cultural and economic activities, and lifestyles of river dwelllers of Sài Gòn - Chợ Lớn - Gia Định - HCM City about three centuries ago. — VNA/VNS