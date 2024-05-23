Survey unveils Vietnamese outbound travel trends for summer

HCM CITY – The Outbox Company, a leading market research and data analytics firm specialising in hospitality and tourism across Asia, on May 23 released its report titled "Vietnamese Outbound Travel Trends - Summer 2024".

According to the report, the outbound travel sentiment score for the Vietnamese market reached 124.9 points, on par with the average for the Asian one. Within Southeast Asia, Vietnam, surpassing Thailand and Malaysia, trails only behind Singapore and Indonesia. Despite economic challenges, the country’s outbound tourism market continues to demonstrate resilience and positive growth potential.

Survey results indicate that Vietnamese travellers intend to venture abroad within the next 12 months, with 79.7 per cent planning trips for this summer.

Intra-region travel remains a dominant trend, with 64.4 per cent of Vietnamese tourists opting for nearby destinations within Asia for their next journeys. Traditional favourites such as the South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Singapore continue to be popular choices, while China emerges as a notable newcomer in the top five preferred destinations.

A representative from The Outbox Company noted that Vietnamese tourists show a preference for short getaways, with 71.5 per cent choosing overseas trips lasting less than a week. The peak period for summer outbound tourism is forecast to fall in June and July this year.

Travel is increasingly becoming a significant activity for Vietnamese individuals. Of the respondents, 31 per cent said they are willing to spend more on travel experiences, and 45.6 per cent chose to keep their travel budgets unchanged. VNA/VNS