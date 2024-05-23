Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style

Survey unveils Vietnamese outbound travel trends for summer

May 23, 2024 - 19:57
Survey results indicate that Vietnamese travellers intend to venture abroad within the next 12 months, with 79.7 per cent planning trips for this summer.
Vietnamese tourists standing outside the building of the Parliament of Australia. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY – The Outbox Company, a leading market research and data analytics firm specialising in hospitality and tourism across Asia, on May 23 released its report titled "Vietnamese Outbound Travel Trends - Summer 2024".

According to the report, the outbound travel sentiment score for the Vietnamese market reached 124.9 points, on par with the average for the Asian one. Within Southeast Asia, Vietnam, surpassing Thailand and Malaysia, trails only behind Singapore and Indonesia. Despite economic challenges, the country’s outbound tourism market continues to demonstrate resilience and positive growth potential.

Survey results indicate that Vietnamese travellers intend to venture abroad within the next 12 months, with 79.7 per cent planning trips for this summer.

Intra-region travel remains a dominant trend, with 64.4 per cent of Vietnamese tourists opting for nearby destinations within Asia for their next journeys. Traditional favourites such as the South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Singapore continue to be popular choices, while China emerges as a notable newcomer in the top five preferred destinations.

A representative from The Outbox Company noted that Vietnamese tourists show a preference for short getaways, with 71.5 per cent choosing overseas trips lasting less than a week. The peak period for summer outbound tourism is forecast to fall in June and July this year.

Travel is increasingly becoming a significant activity for Vietnamese individuals. Of the respondents, 31 per cent said they are willing to spend more on travel experiences, and 45.6 per cent chose to keep their travel budgets unchanged. VNA/VNS

domestic travel tourism products smart tourism

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Rural flavours of rice cake

The northern province of Bắc Ninh has a long tradition of making bánh tẻ rice cakes. Its taste is derived from the sweetness of meat mixed with the soft and flavourful rice powder. Whoever has tried bánh tẻ will never forget its delicious taste.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom