Art exhibition welcoming summer opens in HCM City

HCM CITY— A group of ten artists from HCM City and neighbouring provinces is showcasing hundreds of applied art works at the city Fine Arts Association.

The Rực Rỡ Mùa Hè (Brilliant Summer) exhibition introduces a variety of works from paintings and sculptures to ceramic homewares and flower arrangements made from different materials such as lacquer, wood, acrylics, and cloth.

All the works highlight topics of landscape, people and lifestyles.

Châu Thị Ái Vân from the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Gia Lai brings a series of lacquer paintings depicting the childhoods of Vietnamese people.

The images of children playing and discovering new things during summer days are featured in her works such as Ngày Hè (Summer Day) and Quả Ngọt (Sweet Fruits).

Vân said she loves bringing art lovers and herself back to childhood with her paintings.

Vân, a fine arts graduate of the Huế University in Thừa Thiên – Huế Province, has participated in many group exhibitions in Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, Đà Nẵng, and HCM City. She is currently a teacher of fine arts in her hometown.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Đinh Thu Hà, a native of Huế, is introducing her collection of fabric cottages in both small and large sizes.

Her work portrays beautiful women, and images of flowers, cranes and fishes which can be seen in Vietnamese costumes.

Hà, an owner of a handmade clothing shop in HCM City, also brings her products such as clothes and handbags decorated with her cottages.

The exhibition also features a huge collection of ceramic products by Hà Hùng Dũng, flower bouquets by floral designer Quỳnh Hương, and home decoration items by interior designer Nguyễn Thị Hồng Hạnh.

All the works can be seen at the association, 218A Pasteur Street in District 3, until May 27.— VNS