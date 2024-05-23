‘Week of Vietnamese Culture in Cambodia’ brings countries closer

PHNOM PENH — Dozens of Vietnamese performers have staged an arts and music show featuring the distinctive cultures of the nation to mark and encourage the growing closeness of the two neighbours, at the Chaktomuk Theatre in Phnom Penh.

The performance was part of the 'Week of Vietnamese Culture in Cambodia 2024' that aims to enhance the friendship and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Attending the opening event were Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Việt Nam, Tạ Quang Đông, Minister of Culture and Arts of Cambodia, Phoeurng Sackona, the Vietnamese Ambassador to the Kingdom of Cambodia Nguyễn Huy Tăng, along with many international guests.

Deputy Minister Đông said: "The Week of Vietnamese Culture in Cambodia 2024 is being held in Phnom Penh – the city that embodies the traditional cultural values of Cambodia - and in the northern-west province of Banteay Meanchey, which preserves many unique Cambodian heritage values.

“Through this event, Việt Nam wishes to introduce to the Cambodian people and international friends the beauty of Vietnamese culture through performance featuring traditional dance and music, including the ones that have been recognised by the UNESCO as intangible cultural heritages of humanity.”

He also stressed that the two countries have been good neighbours for over 57 years, when diplomatic relations were established and have a solidarity and enjoy traditional friendly exchanges.

The deputy minister believes that the Vietnamese Cultural Week, alongside other cultural exchange activities between the two countries, will help to make this bond even tighter and lead to greater friendship and mutual understanding, contributing further to long-term sustainability between them.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cambodian minister Phoeurng Sackona said that the event is part of the process of strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

“This is an event that offers opportunity for people of the two countries to learn about each other's cultures, thus contributing to strengthening friendship and neighbouring cooperation," she said.

The audience enjoyed traditional dances of Việt Nam’s ethnic groups Mông, Dao, Lự and Khơ Me and songs praising President Hồ Chí Minh and the friendship between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

The Vietnamese culture week will wrap up on May 25. — VNS