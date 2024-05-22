Phú Quốc hosts international culinary week to celebrate World Wellness Day

HCM CITY — Renowned JW Marriott chefs from Việt Nam and Thailand will join a special gastronomy extravaganza to take place in Phú Quốc Island to mark World Wellness Day.

The special week-long event, where gastronomy and sustainability converge to create an unforgettable experience for all food connoisseurs, aims to showcase a curated selection of the finest sustainable dishes crafted by the renowned chefs dedicated to preserving the planet while delighting palates.

The Sustainable Culinary Week, running June 6-10 at JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, promises to tantalize the taste buds and ignite a passion for environmentally conscious dining like never before.

Foodies will have the opportunity to savor the finest dishes, from sea- and farm-to- table delicacies to innovative plant-based creations, prepared with ethically sourced, organic ingredients, complemented by a selection of wines, creative cocktails, and artisanal beverages that embody the spirit of sustainability.

Engaging in the event are JW Marriott resident chefs from Hà Nội and Phú Quốc Island with guest chefs from JW Bangkok and Khao Lak.

Each food and beverage outlet will showcase its exclusive and innovative culinary delights. The all-day dining extravaganza at Tempus Fugit serves up a mesmerizing fusion of Thai, Vietnamese, Indian and international dishes, curated by the resort’s resident chefs and guest chefs from JW Marriott Bangkok and Khao Lak.

At Red Rum, the beachfront restaurant entices with a unique blend of Latin American and Japanese cuisine, showcasing delicacies like An Thới shrimp maki and Phú Quốc cobia sashimi.

Guests also can dive into the vibrant tapestry of Phú Quốc’s local culture through a series of enriching experiences. They can explore the island's agricultural wonders on chef-guided tours to local honeybee farms, pepper plantations, and the iconic fish sauce village or engage in hands-on cooking classes using fresh, locally sourced ingredients that showcase Phú Quốc's rich culinary heritage.

Coffee enthusiasts can indulge in coffee-making workshops, where they'll discover the art of brewing Vietnamese coffee. — VNS