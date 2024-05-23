Savour the gastronomy from essential elements of life

HCM CITY — Executive chefs Phi Công of Le Méridien Saigon and Sĩ Toàn from Sam Dining Dalat Restaurant will present their latest creations at a special food event entitled The Chef’s Table series Pause + Savour to take place in HCM City on May 23-25.

Hosted by Le Meridien Saigon, the two chefs are leading the Life Inspiration, the second chapter of the food event series at the hotel’s Barson where they will create exquisite dishes using local ingredients that draw inspiration from essential elements of life.

Through the collaboration, two talented chefs want to honor the abundant source of Vietnamese ingredients. The Life Inspiration will take diners back to their original gastronomy, with all inspirations centered around four elements of life: earth, water, fire, and air.

The four elements will be vividly expressed through a six-course menu featuring: Cao Lãnh clay tart, sesame-cured tuna (earth); oysters with green chilli sauce (water); cherrywood house-smoked pigeon and lobster butter bread (air); lobster with smoked bell pepper sauce (fire); wagyu beef striploin (fire) and earl gray tea mousse (earth).

Debuting at the end of April with the first guest chef from Le Méridien Myeongdong Seoul - Korea, the event provided several activities for diners by creating a culinary journey combining multinational cultures and flavors, awakening the senses with unique ingredients and cooking techniques from two countries.

During this three-night event, diners will have a chance to rediscover the diverse and abundant sources of Vietnamese ingredients.

Those interested can make a reservation by logging on www.facebook.com/Barson.sgn — VNS