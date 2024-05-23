The exhibition features a large-sized lacquer painting

HÀ NỘI — Artist Đào Anh Thơ, whose professional name is CAT, captured moments from her life in the US through her sơn mài (lacquer) exhibition appropriately named America Now.

The exhibition shows 22 paintings and her first large-format lacquer painting, measuring 4.8m in length, 3.6m in width and weighing nearly 250kg.

CAT enjoys creating expansive lacquer pieces because it allows her to let her imagination roam and be without constraints, particularly when it comes to colour and form. However, she also concedes that creating a large-sized lacquer painting is not simple -- it takes effort to go from an idea to a sketch, to making it a reality.

“It was difficult right from the start, because as far as I know, in Việt Nam, almost no one makes such large-sized lacquer paintings," she said. "I placed an order and waited for three months to get the size I wanted. Looking at such a large painting, I was still confused and didn't know where to start."

The America Now series was created by CAT in May 2023, when she returned to America after 11 years. She had studied in the US for nearly five years and loves the country, but the big changes she experienced had a profound effect on her work, providing her with inspiration for works that are vibrant, exuberant, giving and full of freedom.

In the America Now series, the artist was influenced by the late world-renowned artist Jackson Pollock, who invented a new way of working, by dripping diluted enamel paint directly onto a cloth on the floor.

"I also use that colouring technique to express the creative freedom and generosity of this series of paintings, just like the American spirit of freedom and creativity," CAT said.

America Now runs until June 21, at the Metareverse Art Galerie, D1-24 Đào Hinh Street, Long Biên District, Hà Nội. — VNS