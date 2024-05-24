Nearly 850,000 Korean holidaymakers visit Việt Nam in April

SEOUL - Nearly 847,000 people from the Republic of Korea visited Việt Nam in April, accounting for 31.1 per cent of the total 2,720,557 tourists from the country to Southeast Asian countries, the RoK Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport hast reported.

With many prominent destinations such as Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Phú Quốc and Đà Lạt, Việt Nam has risen to become the top destination in Southeast Asia for Korean holidaymakers.

The number of tourists from Seoul to Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang and Phú Quốc in April were reported at 173, 865, 141,130 and 53,680 passengers, respectively.

To meet the surging demand, the RoK’s low-cost airlines have also increased flights to Việt Nam, mostly on routes to Nha Trang and Phú Quốc.

From May 2024, T'way Air has launched an additional daily Busan-Nha Trang flight. The total number of direct routes operated by T'way Air to Việt Nam has increased to three with departures from Incheon, Cheongju, and Busan.

From June 19, the Daegu-Nha Trang route will also be reoperated. The route was shut down after first operating in May 2019 before the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Eastar Jet, which already operates flies from Incheon to Nha Trang, also said it will launch a new route to Phú Quốc starting from July 19 with a frequency of seven round trips per week. - VNA/VNS