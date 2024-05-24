Việt Nam Day held at Moscow university

MOSCOW — The Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) on May 22 organised a Việt Nam Day, which drew the participation of not only Vietnamese students but also their international peers, and scholars.

With the support of the Vietnamese Embassy, the ASEAN Centre in MGIMO and Vietnamese associations in Russia, the programme, in its 9th edition, featured diverse activities, including a photo exhibition on the 70th anniversary of the Geneva Accords, symposiums on Việt Nam - Russia relations, and art performances.

Vietnamese calligraphy and Đông Hồ paintings, a unique Vietnamese art that carries the nation's traditional values, were also introduced to foreign friends on this occasion.

Rector of MGIMO Anatoly Torkunov praised the Vietnamese people, nature and traditional cuisine, and expressed his belief that MGIMO students will contribute to Việt Nam’s diplomatic sector.

Vietnamese Ambassador Đặng Minh Khôi said the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership is developing fruitfully, highlighting contributions by Vietnamese scholars graduating from the university.

The programme has opened up a series of events on Việt Nam at universities in Moscow. — VNA/VNS