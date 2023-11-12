Spreading the love for Vietnamese language

The Vietnamese language is the soul of Việt Nam, and many Vietnamese expatriates overseas have been teaching it to younger generations to keep the language spoken. Many foreign students have even taken a liking to the language.
Mandarin Ducks and Lotus features a pair of mandarin ducks swimming around the lotus from an aerial perspective. The lotus flower is an important symbol in Vietnamese culture, signifying purity, serenity and optimism, as well as purity of body, mind and spirit, in Buddhist literature.
Australian designer Cynthia Mann has become popular among expats and fashion lovers in Hà Nội. She combines western creativity with traditional fabrics of ethnic minority groups in northern mountainous region of Việt Nam to make unique clothes that have conquered even the most demanding customers. Cynthia reveals how she is inspired everyday by Việt Nam.