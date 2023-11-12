Society
Spreading the love for Vietnamese language

November 12, 2023 - 09:30
The Vietnamese language is the soul of Việt Nam, and many Vietnamese expatriates overseas have been teaching it to younger generations to keep the language spoken. Many foreign students have even taken a liking to the language.

Life & Style

Designs from the heart

Australian designer Cynthia Mann has become popular among expats and fashion lovers in Hà Nội. She combines western creativity with traditional fabrics of ethnic minority groups in northern mountainous region of Việt Nam to make unique clothes that have conquered even the most demanding customers. Cynthia reveals how she is inspired everyday by Việt Nam.

