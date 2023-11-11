Drama programme highlights Việt Nam, Uncle Hồ

HCM CITY — A drama programme offering plays about the country, soldiers, and late President Hồ Chí Minh will begin on November 12 in HCM City.

The event is organised by the city’s Department of Culture and Information and will run until late December.

It aims to inspire love for the country and appreciation for the freedom that the President and soldiers fought for.

It encourages young people to study and follow President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle.

A series of ten drama plays featuring the President’s great leadership and remarkable ideas for achieving the country’s freedom will be staged.

The love for Uncle Hồ by southern people and children is also included.

Actors of TKC Drama Stage and Trần Quốc Thảo Drama Stage, the city’s leading private troupes, will stage shows highlighting patriotism and honesty, as well as themes about Uncle Hồ and soldiers.

These shows will feature young talents such as Thanh Tuấn and Kim Đào.

Highlighted shows are Rặng Trâm Bầu (The Mother), and Cánh Đồng Rực Lửa (Fire Field), staring veteran artists Trịnh Kim Chi and Minh Nhí.

Rặng Trâm Bầu tells the story of soldier Đoàn Thị Nghiệp of Tiền Giang Province’s Cai Lậy District, who received the State title of "Vietnamese Heroic Mother" for her contributions and sacrifices to the country’s independence and reunification.

The play features the mothers’ family members and villagers during the anti-American war. Their working and thinking, and the challenges they faced to overcome great difficulties, are all highlighted.

Themes about love and peace are also included.

Cánh Đồng Rực Lửa features female members of Việt Nam’s Youth Volunteer Brigade during the Mậu Thân Offensive in 1968 in the anti-American war.

The play is based on historical events and true stories.

“Theatre lovers, particularly youngsters, will gain new experiences and passion for the country and its ideals after watching our plays on Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, soldiers, and Uncle Hồ,” said Meritorious Artist Trịnh Kim Chi, owner and art director of TKC Drama Stage. Chi is also a member of the programme’s organising board.

The programme’s plays will be staged at cultural houses in the districts of 4, 8, 10, Bình Thạnh, Phú Nhuận, Gò Vấp, Nhà Bè, Bình Chánh and Hóc Môn. — VNS