Painting contest invites disadvantaged people with talent to compete

HÀ NỘI — Disadvantaged people between age 19 and 35 with painting talent are encouraged to send their entries to the art contest Inspiring Tradition.

Initiated and organised by the Pan Pacific Hanoi, in collaboration with the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts (VUFA), the contest aims to encourage Vietnamese artists with special needs to express their artistic capabilities, and to bring their artworks closer to the community.

The contest theme focuses on the tangible or intangible cultural value, or scenic spots in Việt Nam that can be interpreted beautifully as an artistic expression of emotions and perspectives on Việt Nam cultural heritage.

Each participant can submit a maximum of two virtual entries in 2D artworks. Entries must be presented in coloured materials (not drawn with pencil or charcoal) or in mixed media form of canvas, fabric or paper.

Entrants who are shortlisted for a second round of judging are required to submit the physical artwork by a given deadline. All paintings will be evaluated and ranked by the judging panel.

Entries will be judged by a panel of including deans/deputies from VUFA, an expert of Việt Nam Fine Arts Association, and a professional artist appointed at the discretion of Pan Pacific Hanoi.

Alongside the Emerging Artist Category for contestants with disabilities, the contest also has invited all current students of the VUFA to compete for the prize of the Emerging Student Category.

All entries must be submitted by December 31, 2023 and an award ceremony is scheduled to be held in March 2024.

For each category, the organiser will award one First Prize, one Second Prize, one Third Prize, along with many valuable gifts.

Over the years, Pan Pacific Hanoi has taken an interest in their social responsibilities and community services to nurture artistic talents through diverse programmes and activities.

In 2019, the hotel launched the book Art of Journey featuring 170 artworks from prestigious artists and sculptors in the Asia Pacific region. In June, the hotel hosted the Heart for Autism fundraising exhibition introduces 15 paintings by autistic children. — VNS



