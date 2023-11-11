Hanoians to visit Our Place in Space sculpture

HÀ NỘI — The award-winning sculpture trail and scale model of the solar system designed by artist Oliver Jeffers will be set up in Hà Nội from November 12.

This is an international collaboration by Northern Ireland creative media arts organisation Nerve Centre and Hà Nội-based social enterprise Think Playgrounds.

Our Place in Space is an 8km recreation of the solar system incorporating a three-dimensional sculpture trail, interactive AR application, and learning and event programmes. It is designed by artist Jeffers and astrophysicist Professor Stephen Smartt.

The one-of-a-kind sculpture trail recreates the solar system at a scale of 591 million to one, with the Sun sculpture measuring 2.35m across, Earth 2.2cm and Pluto just 4mm.

Each planet will be suspended within a large, brightly coloured arch, with visitors beginning their journey at Thống Nhất Park, before heading out across space past Hoàn Kiếm Lake and ending at the Botanical Garden.

Along the way, the multi award-winning Our Place in Space application will allow visitors to further explore the solar system, experience the planets in augmented reality, consider 10,000 years of human history and collect virtual space souvenirs – including characters from the world of the artist.

Our Place in Space’s arrival in Hà Nội is being delivered as part of the British Council’s UK programme, which runs from June until December 2023.

Themed on Climate and the Environment and Shared Heritage, the programme aims to bring together thought leaders, academics, educators, entrepreneurs, and artists from various organisations in the UK and Việt Nam to share ideas and experiences, and discuss existing and future collaborations in the areas of arts and culture, education and English.

The trail is available to visit every day from November 12 to 24. — VNS