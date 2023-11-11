Bargain hunting in Hà Nội

The antique market on Hoàng Hoa Thám Street opens each Saturday morning and offers various surprises to visitors. From European bronze wares, ancient coins, and old stamps to war utensils and precious stones, customers of all ages are sure to grab a bargain or two!
Mandarin Ducks and Lotus features a pair of mandarin ducks swimming around the lotus from an aerial perspective. The lotus flower is an important symbol in Vietnamese culture, signifying purity, serenity and optimism, as well as purity of body, mind and spirit, in Buddhist literature.
Australian designer Cynthia Mann has become popular among expats and fashion lovers in Hà Nội. She combines western creativity with traditional fabrics of ethnic minority groups in northern mountainous region of Việt Nam to make unique clothes that have conquered even the most demanding customers. Cynthia reveals how she is inspired everyday by Việt Nam.