Rare big-headed turtle released back to nature in Quảng Ngãi

QUẢNG NGÃI — A rare big-headed turtle (Platysternon megacephalum) was released back to the wild at the Tôn Dung Reservoir protection forest in Ba To commune, the central province of Quảng Ngãi, on September 30.

After its release, the turtle quickly adapted to its surroundings, moving nimbly and seeking shelter in accordance with the species’ natural behaviours, according to Lê Hoài Vũ, head of the Region 14 forest protection sub-department.

The big-headed turtle is classified as IB, a group of endangered, precious, and rare forest animals that are strictly protected. The exploitation and commercial use of their specimens taken from the wild is prohibited. The species holds great scientific and conservation value and faces the risk of extinction in nature.

The turtle had been handed over to the Region 14 forest protection sub-department on September 27 by a villager in Ba Tơ Commune. — VNA/VNS