EU unveils flagship 'Plug in to Evolution' campaign to promote green and sustainable growth

HÀ NỘI — The European Union is switching on its message of sustainability with the launch of 'Plug in to Evolution,' a dynamic public diplomacy campaign urging Việt Nam’s youth to lead the charge towards a greener future.

Unveiled on Friday by the Delegation of the European Union to Việt Nam, the campaign forms part of the EU’s wider Global Gateway strategy – a global engagement effort designed to build sustainable, secure connections through clean infrastructure and inclusive partnerships.

At its heart is a call for connection, transformation and climate action, captured in the campaign’s guiding motto: 'Climate action for green growth – EU and Việt Nam’s youth stand together!'

“Inspired by wind, water and sun as natural power sources, this campaign celebrates the evolving EU–Việt Nam partnership with a strong emphasis on youth engagement and creative collaboration,” said EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier.

“Together with Việt Nam’s youth, the European Union is turning climate goals into real opportunities for an innovative, green future. This campaign is not just about dialogue, it is about action, creativity and collaboration that inspire lasting change.”

The campaign fuses environmental goals with the creative energy of Vietnamese youth. Artists including Wean and Marzuz, Last Fire Crew, Fustic Studio and Mark Vu are bringing the elements to life through music, dance and visual art, showing how culture and innovation can shape the sustainability movement.

Plug in to Evolution builds on the success of earlier EU campaigns such as I’ve Got the Power, which featured hip-hop artist Suboi and spotlighted EU–Việt Nam co-operation in clean energy.

Over the coming year, the new campaign will roll out digital storytelling and public engagement activities, including the EU–Việt Nam Sustainable Design Awards, European Higher Education Week 2025 and collaborative art projects centred on green growth.

These efforts reflect the EU’s long-term commitment to Việt Nam’s inclusive and sustainable development. In the energy sector alone, projects like the EU-financed Trà Vinh Near-Shore Wind Farm exemplify the impact of the Global Gateway strategy – generating renewable electricity for 130,000 people while cutting 70,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year.

Through Global Gateway, the EU and its partners aim to mobilise up to 300 billion euros (US$350 billion) in public and private investments worldwide by 2027, closing infrastructure gaps and supporting climate resilience without creating unsustainable debt.

In Việt Nam, the message is clear: the future is green, and it’s being co-designed by its youngest generation. — VNS