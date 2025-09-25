Ministry calls for drastic solutions to reduce air pollution

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) has asked provinces and cities to rapidly implement solutions to control air pollution in the last few months of the year.

In a letter sent to localities, the MAE stated that monitoring results over the past several years show air pollution levels, especially for fine particulate matter (PM2.5), tend to increase from October to the end of March.

This poses serious risks to public health and socio-economic activities.

Hà Nội and HCM City have the highest and most frequent levels of air pollution in the country.

The MAE has asked these cities and other localities to implement several measures simultaneously to mitigate pollution, with a focus on controlling emission sources.

Local authorities should inspect and deal with factories with major emissions, such as cement, thermal power and steel plants, as well as other high-risk manufacturing facilities, according to the MAE.

As for transportation, provincial and city authorities are directed to develop low-emission zones in major urban areas and promote public transportation, clean and green energy, and control uncovered freight vehicles carrying construction materials that generate dust.

Similarly, in the construction sector, 100 per cent of projects must comply with dust and emission reduction measures such as covering sites, spraying water and washing vehicles when entering and exiting sites. Construction sites with repeated violations must be temporarily suspended.

Open burning activities must also be stopped. Local authorities are asked to strengthen communication, supervision and handling to end the illegal burning of trash and agricultural waste. They should also create solutions for the collection and reuse of agricultural residue through circular economy models.

Provinces and cities should ensure stable operation of automatic air quality and emissions monitoring stations without interruptions in data collection, the ministry noted.

The MAE also urged localities to increase measurement frequency in high-risk pollution areas and develop synchronised investment projects for monitoring stations in accordance with Prime Minister’s Decision 224/QĐ-TTg, issued on March 7, 2024.

The daily Air Quality Index (AQI) should be publicly released via press, electronic portals and mobile apps, accompanied by public health protection recommendations.

If the AQI exceeds 300 (a hazardous level), localities must immediately implement emergency measures to reduce pollution.

For Hà Nội and HCM City specifically, the MAE requested maximum resources to develop and implement detailed roadmaps for controlling vehicles and accelerating clean public infrastructure projects, such as urban railways and electric buses.

The two largest cities should also implement pollution control measures in inner city rivers, canals and residential areas by relocating polluting production facilities away from these zones.

The MAE has pledged close coordination with localities to implement necessary actions and asked that local authorities submit work plans and results (if any) before October 15 for consolidation and reporting to the Prime Minister. — VNS