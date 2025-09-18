Khánh Hòa Province steps up forest protection

KHÁNH HÒA – Khánh Hòa Province is implementing comprehensive measures to improve forest management, planting, tending and protection.

The central province’s forest area covers about 400,115ha, including more than 325,000ha of natural forest and nearly 75,000ha of planted forest.

The forest coverage rate now reaches 46.83 per cent, a slight rise compared with the end of last year.

This progress reflects tighter management and coordination among authorities, forest protection units and households living near the forests.

Since early this year, forestry authorities and localities have organised more than 50 advocacy activities with the participation of more than 5,500 households.

They have broadcast 64 communication campaigns through commune loudspeakers and persuaded more than 2,600 households to sign pledges not to violate forest protection regulations.

More than 500 patrols and raids have been carried out in key forest hotspots, detecting and handling 151 violations, including five criminal cases.

Thanks to regular patrols, many forest fires have been extinguished in time.

Since the beginning of the year, only three forest fires have been reported, damaging about 56ha. Other fires were minor and caused no serious harm.

Alongside protection, the province is also expanding and tending to its forested areas.

More than 78,000ha are under contracted protection, over 2,000ha are being naturally regenerated, and more than 800ha have been replanted.

The province has also maintained more than 3,000ha of protective and replacement forests, while planting nearly 20,000 scattered trees.

Trần Ngọc Hiếu, deputy director of the province Department of Agriculture and Environment, said: “To develop economic benefits from forests, besides contracted protection and expanding sustainable livelihood models linked with forest management, the department has also advised the province People’s Committee to follow forestry procedures for projects that convert forest land.”

By August 2025, the People’s Committee had approved forest land use changes for 10 projects covering over 160ha, and is continuing to assess four more.

The department has also advised the People’s Committee to approve several projects on eco-tourism, leisure, and recreation in forests.

However, the province’s forest data in many areas are outdated, while several localities continue to see deforestation, forest land encroachment, and illegal logging.

The province still lacks a unified forest fire forecasting system, making warnings and prevention more difficult.

To strengthen forest protection, the People’s Committee issued Decision No. 200/2025 approving the outline and budget for a comprehensive forest survey.

Nguyễn Danh, head of the province Forest Protection Sub-department, said: “The decision will determine forest area, reserves, and carbon stock. It will assess forest changes, and update data for planning and sustainable use.

“This will form the basis for forestry policy and livelihood support for communities near forests, while improving state management efficiency.”

The survey is being conducted until November 15, using digital tools and drones to collect accurate data.

Hiếu, deputy director of the department, said: “The department will continue to proactively enforce forest and land management, prevent and fight forest fires, and strictly stop illegal forest destruction, encroachment and exploitation.

“This will ensure compliance with forestry and land laws, strengthen State management and raise the effectiveness of forest protection and development, contributing to higher forest coverage.”

The department has proposed that the People’s Committee invest about VNĐ1 billion (US$37,900) in a province-wide fire forecasting system. The aim is to ensure consistency in directing and implementing fire warning measures.

The department will also accelerate a plan to invest in a forestry geographic information system.

The province will step up the use of digital technology in forest management and protection. Tools such as the geographic information system, satellite images and drones will help detect deforestation early and allow timely action.

It is urgently working to establish coordination regulations among local authorities, forest rangers and neighbouring forest owners to strengthen forest protection and prevent illegal logging.

It requires stricter supervision of projects related to forests, especially changes in natural, special-use and protective forests. – VNS