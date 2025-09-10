Locals hand over rare yellow-cheeked gibbon to authorities

ĐẮK LẮK — A yellow-cheeked gibbon was handed over on Tuesday by local people to the Krông Pắc Commune Police in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk.

The yellow-cheeked gibbon, with scientific name Nomascus gabriellae, belongs to group IB in the list of endangered, precious and rare species according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s Circular No 27/2025/TT-BNNMT, on the management of endangered, precious and rare species; raising common forest animals and implementing the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Previously, on Sunday, Lương Thế Vinh and his wife, live in Gah Mah Hamlet, Krông Pắc Commune, while working on the fields discovered a yellow-cheeked gibbon who is damaging his crops, so they tried to catch it.

After bringing it home and looking up information, knowing that the yellow-cheeked gibbon is a rare primate listed in the Việt Nam Red Book, Vinh went to the commune police headquarters to report and hand it over to the authorities.

The Buôn Ma Thuột Regional Forest Protection Department will release it back into the wild according to regulations.

The Krông Pắc Commune Police acknowledged the couple's action, and at the same time, called on the community to work together to protect the environment and denounce acts of illegal hunting and trading of animals.

Local authorities said Vinh’s small but meaningful action contributed to affirming that protecting wildlife is not only the responsibility of authorities, but also the duty of every citizen. — VNS