Hà Nội begins revival of Tô Lịch River with water from West Lake

HÀ NỘI — The capital city Hà Nội has officially launched a project to replenish the Tô Lịch River with water from West Lake, marking a major step in efforts to revitalise one of the capital’s most historied but heavily polluted rivers.

On Tuesday, the Hà Nội Management Board for Infrastructure and Agricultural Projects, in coordination with relevant agencies, began pumping water from the city's biggest freshwater body through two separate pipelines into the head of the Tô Lịch River. The dedicated pipeline system, stretching 1.5km, is expected to play a crucial role in “reviving” the river.

The plan will proceed in two phases. From September 9, water from West Lake is being channelled to Tô Lịch. By September 20, once the Quang Bridge weir is completed, treated water from the newly inaugurated Yên Xá wastewater treatment plant will be supplied to the river at an initial flow of 200,000 cu.m per day and night, later increasing to 270,000cu.m as designed.

Currently, the river maintains a water level of around +3m thanks to the operation of sluice gates at Quang Bridge. This controlled replenishment not only supports urban drainage but also prevents the riverbed from running dry, as it often did in the past.

According to Trần Văn Tiến, Deputy Director of the project management board, the new system includes two parallel HDPE pipelines, each with a diameter of D1200. The operation ensures that West Lake water remains separate from wastewater in the TE3 channel, while sewage continues to be directed to the Yên Xá plant for treatment when water levels in the lake are lowered.

“The replenishment has significantly reduced foul odours, making the surroundings cleaner and more pleasant. Many residents expressed delight, with some saying it’s the first time they could see the riverbed,” Tiến said, highlighting the project’s positive impact.

From September 20 onwards, in addition to water from West Lake, treated water from the Yên Xá plant will also be channelled into the Tô Lịch River. Combined with the Quang Bridge weir, this will help sustain the river’s water level at around +3.5m, creating a more stable and environmentally friendly waterway. — VNS