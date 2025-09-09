Thác Bà spillways opened to ensure reservoir and downstream safety

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has ordered the Thác Bà Hydropower Company to open two spillways to lower water levels at the reservoir in the northern mountainous province of Yên Bái.

At 9am on Tuesday, the upstream water level at Thác Bà reservoir stood at 57.42m, while the downstream level was 23.33m. Inflow reached 280cu.m per second, with outflow measured at nearly the same rate.

The ministry instructed the company to open spillways No.1 and 3 at 8pm the same day to quickly bring the upstream water level down to 57m, and then adjust operations to keep the water level from rising above that mark.

The company was also told to closely monitor rainfall, flood conditions, reservoir safety and inflows, and to report promptly to relevant agencies.

The ministry has asked the People’s Committees of Lào Cai, Tuyên Quang and Phú Thọ provinces as well as Hà Nội to ensure safety downstream during the operation.

Local authorities must promptly warn riverside residents, businesses and operators so precautionary measures can be taken to protect people and property.

Provincial and city authorities are also required to monitor for any unusual incidents during the discharge and promptly report them to the ministry, along with proposed solutions. — VNS