Agriculture ministry backs new reserve to protect rare Delacour’s langur habitat

HÀ NỘI - Legal growth is taking root as Việt Nam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment plans to revise the Law on Biodiversity, aiming to weed out outdated regulations and plant stronger protections for the country's fragile ecosystems.

Deputy Minister Phùng Đức Tiến told Vietnamplus that safeguarding biodiversity is not just about nature, it's essential for sustainable development.

“To achieve green development, it is imperative not to trade the environment for economic gains,” he said, emphasising the need for a modernised legal framework.

“If we have not yet ensured a proper legal framework for conservation and biodiversity, it must be revised and updated.”

Việt Nam is home to remarkably rich biodiversity, but growing environmental concerns—driven by rapid urbanisation and industrialisation—are putting increasing pressure on natural habitats. Tiến pointed out that lessons from other countries show how expensive and difficult restoration can become once ecosystems are degraded.

“To protect and conserve biodiversity, the first priority is to ensure a sound legal framework,” he said, adding that upcoming amendments will cover not just the Law on Biodiversity but also related decrees and circulars.

Once revised laws are in place, enforcement will be critical. Tiến said strong implementation must follow, backed by qualified personnel, adequate technical capacity, and sufficient financial support.

Citing haunting images of cranes flying through smoke from straw burning in the Mekong Delta and the limestone mountains scarred by mining in Kim Bảng—now part of Ninh Bình Province—Tiến called on local authorities to give conservation the attention it deserves as part of Việt Nam’s green development strategy.

“We have biodiversity and rare wildlife, but if we cannot protect, maintain and enhance them, they will affect not only socio-economic development but also national defence and security. The images of the cranes and of the limestone mining also serve as warnings that we need to be responsible and raise awareness about conservation,” he said.

Deputy director of the Department of Nature Conservation and Biodiversity under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Dr Lê Văn Hữu said Việt Nam’s biodiversity is highly diverse and serves as a crucial 'green home.'

“When the country was still poor, many people considered biodiversity or wildlife as ordinary. But once conditions improve, it becomes extremely important. Therefore, conservation must receive due attention,” he said.

Regarding proposals by conservation agencies and organisations to establish a reserve for the critically endangered Delacour’s langur, which exists only in the Kim Bảng area, Hữu affirmed that the Department of Nature Conservation and Biodiversity supports the establishment of the Kim Bảng Species and Habitat Conservation Area for the Delacour’s langur.

According to the Forestry Department and Forest Protection Department, the Kim Bảng Species and Habitat Conservation Area for the Delacour’s langur must be established independently. — VNS