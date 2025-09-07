Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Environment

HCM City ramps up efforts to combat pollution

September 07, 2025 - 00:25
HCM City is stepping up efforts to improve its environmental quality with a series of comprehensive and sector-specific solutions, according to the city’s Department of Agriculture and Environment.
A sanitation worker collects and transports waste on a street in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Giang

HCM CITY — HCM City is stepping up efforts to improve its environmental quality with a series of comprehensive and sector-specific solutions, according to the city’s Department of Agriculture and Environment.

The move comes in response to voter petitions submitted ahead of the 15th National Assembly’s ninth session, calling for stronger environmental protection measures, stricter penalties for violations, and safer living conditions for residents.

The department said the city is maintaining regular public education campaigns to raise awareness of environmental protection laws among both businesses and residents.

At the same time, it is rolling out five key initiatives aimed at tackling pollution and building a cleaner, greener city.

A priority is accelerating projects to remove illegal encroachments along canals and relocate households living on waterways.

This will be coupled with the expansion of urban wastewater collection and treatment systems to prevent sewage and solid waste from being discharged into rivers and streets.

The city is also advancing its 2020–2030 Environmental Pollution Reduction Programme, including campaigns to curb littering and improve air quality.

Authorities stressed that such efforts are vital to safeguard water resources, reduce health risks, and ensure a safer living environment.

For the first time, environmental protection has been integrated into the city’s medium- and long-term socio-economic development plans.

Urban planning now incorporates environmental impact assessments, with a focus on centralised wastewater treatment and solid waste management systems, as well as climate change adaptation and biodiversity conservation.

Recognising that pollution extends beyond city boundaries, the city is strengthening cooperation with neighbouring provinces to monitor emission sources, manage waste, and implement joint climate response strategies.

In addition, the city is boosting international cooperation to attract investment and expertise in green infrastructure.

This includes the development of modern wastewater treatment systems and the promotion of circular economy models through waste collection, recycling and resource recovery.

With these solutions, the city aims to create a sustainable urban environment that supports economic growth while protecting the health and well-being of its residents. 

Recently, the city has announced new service prices for domestic solid waste collection, transportation, and treatment in the city, applied from June 1.

The municipal People's Committee issued a decision to establish specific price regulations for domestic solid waste collection, transportation, and treatment within the city.

Accordingly, this regulation stipulates the specific form and price (cost level) that agencies, organisations, production, business and service establishments, investors in construction and business of infrastructure of concentrated production, business and service areas, industrial clusters, households and individuals must pay for the collection, transportation and treatment of household waste based on the volume or weight of waste.

Garbage fees, including collection and transportation fees, will be collected each month in the following areas. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Environment

Ironwood roots run deep in Phú Thọ forest

The trek to the cluster of 11 ancient trees starts at Forest Protection Station No 3 in Bo Trẳm Hamlet, located within the reserve. It takes about an hour’s walk across grassy hills, bamboo groves, and slippery limestone slopes to reach the site where the oldest tree stands marked.
Environment

Rare species discovered in Đắk Lắk Province

A biodiversity survey in Đắk Lắk has revealed hundreds of rare and endangered species at the Ea Sô Nature Reserve and Krông Năng Watershed Protection Forest, including the rediscovery of the critically endangered Vietnamese mouse-deer.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom