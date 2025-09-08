Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Environment

Super "blood moon" observed in Việt Nam

September 08, 2025 - 08:42
The super "blood moon" is one of the most anticipated astronomical phenomena this year.
The moon turns a brilliant red-orange in the night sky. — VNA/VNS Photos Phạm Tuấn Anh

HÀ NỘI — Astronomy enthusiasts in Việt Nam will be able to witness a ‘blood moon’ total lunar eclipse lasting nearly an hour and a half in the early hours of Monday.

The super "blood moon" is one of the most anticipated astronomical phenomena this year, bringing a rare opportunity for space lovers in Việt Nam as well as other Asian countries.

About six billions people in the eastern hemisphere could witness this rare event.

If the sky is clear and has few clouds, the phenomenon can be clearly visible to the naked eye.
The event coincides with the time when the moon is closest to earth, making the moon appear larger and brighter than usual.
supermoon

see also

More on this story

Environment

Ironwood roots run deep in Phú Thọ forest

The trek to the cluster of 11 ancient trees starts at Forest Protection Station No 3 in Bo Trẳm Hamlet, located within the reserve. It takes about an hour’s walk across grassy hills, bamboo groves, and slippery limestone slopes to reach the site where the oldest tree stands marked.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom