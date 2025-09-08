Super "blood moon" observed in Việt Nam

Three Chinese teenagers handed lengthy prison sentences for murder, robbery of Vietnamese taxi driver
|The moon turns a brilliant red-orange in the night sky. — VNA/VNS Photos Phạm Tuấn Anh
HÀ NỘI — Astronomy enthusiasts in Việt Nam will be able to witness a ‘blood moon’ total lunar eclipse lasting nearly an hour and a half in the early hours of Monday.
The super "blood moon" is one of the most anticipated astronomical phenomena this year, bringing a rare opportunity for space lovers in Việt Nam as well as other Asian countries.
About six billions people in the eastern hemisphere could witness this rare event.
|If the sky is clear and has few clouds, the phenomenon can be clearly visible to the naked eye.
|The event coincides with the time when the moon is closest to earth, making the moon appear larger and brighter than usual.