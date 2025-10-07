Politics & Law
Home Environment

Flash flood, landslide danger warned for entire Tuyên Quang province

October 07, 2025 - 10:08
From early Tuesday, Tuyên Quang Province has experienced heavy to very heavy rain and gale, with rainfall ranging between 50 and 100mm.
The scene of a landslide on October 2 in the northern mountainous province of Tuyên Quang.— VNA/VNS Photo

TUYÊN QUANG — The entire northern mountainous province of Tuyên Quang has been placed under very high risk of flash floods, landslides, and land subsidence as heavy rain continues to batter the area due to the weakening low-pressure system from Typhoon Matmo, according to the provincial Hydro-Meteorological Station.

From early Tuesday, the province has experienced heavy to very heavy rain and gale, with rainfall ranging between 50 and 100mm.

The soil moisture model indicates that many areas are nearly saturated (above 85 per cent) and some have already reached full saturation.

In the next six hours, rainfall is expected to reach 50-80mm across most localities in Tuyên Quang Province, with some areas likely to exceed 120mm.

The meteorological agency warned that all the 124 communes and wards across the province face a very high risk of flash floods along small rivers and streams, landslides in steep terrain and areas with weak geological structures, as well as flooding in low-lying and urban areas.

The disaster risk level of flash floods, landslides, and land subsidence from heavy rains or surface runoff has been raised to Level 3 on the five-level scale.

The station warned that landslides, ground subsidence and flooding could cause human casualties, severe environmental damage, traffic disruptions and destruction of infrastructure, thereby affecting local socio-economic activities.

Authorities have been urged to promptly inspect areas prone to flooding and erosion, identify vulnerable slopes and stream blockages and implement preventive measures to minimise damage.

The hydro-meteorological station also advised residents not to cross spillways or suspension bridges during the period of heavy rain and flooding to ensure safety.— VNA/VNS

