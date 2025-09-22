PM orders urgent all-out response as Typhoon Ragasa nears Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered an all-out emergency response as Typhoon Ragasa barrels toward Việt Nam, warning ministries and localities to act with "the highest level of determination" and to prepare for worst-case scenarios.

In an urgent directive signed by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on Monday, the Government told officials to mobilise all available forces and focus solely on storm preparedness. The order also went to cabinet ministers, national broadcasters and the armed forces.

At 7am Monday, Ragasa was spinning northeast of Luzon Island in the Philippines with sustained winds of between 200 and 220km/h, equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

The storm is expected to enter the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) late Monday, becoming the ninth storm to form in the region this year.

Forecasters say it will maintain maximum intensity through Tuesday, with waves above 10m and extremely dangerous seas, especially in the northern and central parts of the East Sea.

From September 24, Ragasa is projected to skim Leizhou Peninsula in southern China before moving into the Gulf of Tonkin. It could still deliver winds of between 120 and 170km/h when it comes ashore between Quảng Ninh and Hà Tĩnh Provinces on September 25.

Officials warn that its vast wind field means damaging gusts and thunderstorms may hit areas hundreds of kilometres from the storm’s centre.

The PM called on coastal provinces and cities to urgently review evacuation plans, secure dikes and reservoirs and recall all fishing boats. Authorities are tasked with communicating storm warnings to captains still at sea and guiding vessels to safe shelters.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked with reinforcing sea dikes and irrigation systems, protecting fisheries and coordinating the safe management of reservoirs and hydroelectric dams.

Chính told the Ministry of Construction to inspect and reinforce buildings, including schools and hospitals, strengthen drainage systems and work with local authorities to keep roads and bridges safe during the storm.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been ordered to safeguard offshore oil rigs, mines and power plants, while ensuring stable supplies of food and fuel and preventing price gouging.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science and Technology has been told to keep telecom networks running without interruption, while state broadcasters are expanding coverage to ensure the public receives timely and accurate warnings.

The Ministries of Education and Health have been told to safeguard students and patients, suspend classes if needed, and keep emergency medical services running during and after the storm.

The PM also asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to safeguard tourists, particularly in coastal and island destinations.

Armed forces have been placed on strict readiness. The General Staff has directed military zones and corps to prepare troops, ships and aircraft for evacuation, rescue and relief operations.

Naval and coast guard units are monitoring fishing fleets, while the air force has been told to ready planes for search-and-rescue flights.

The Border Guard Command is tightening control of coastal waters, counting vessels and warning crews of the storm’s path.

Viettel, the military-run telecoms provider, has been tasked with maintaining stable internet connections and ensuring communication lines remain open between central and local authorities.

Forecasters warn Ragasa could intensify into a typhoon more powerful than the destructive Typhoon Yagi that hit Việt Nam in 2024.

With the storm expected to maintain super-typhoon strength over the East Sea for at least two days, officials stress that early action is critical.

Residents across northern and north-central provinces are being urged to stay alert, follow official instructions and be ready to move to safety at short notice. — VNS