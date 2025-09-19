Việt Nam to receive additional $5 million from carbon credit transfer

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will receive US$5 million between September and October from the additional transfer of one million tonnes of CO2 to the World Bank under the Government's recent resolution regarding the transfer of excess greenhouse gas emission reductions from the north-central region for the 2018-19 period.

Lê Văn Thành, deputy director of the Việt Nam Forest Protection and Development Fund, stated that once the funding is received, it will report to the Việt Nam Forestry Administration (Vnforest) to submit to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment for approval of the overall financial plan and the financial plans for 2025 and 2026. This will ensure the timely distribution of ERPA (Emission Reductions Payment Agreement) funds for local areas, in accordance with the provisions of the Government's Decree No. 107/2022/NĐ-CP.

Regarding the revenue from the pilot transfer of emission reduction results and the financial management of the ERPA in the north-central region, the fund has already received a total of US$51.5 million (about VNĐ1.26 trillion) from the World Bank. Of this amount, VNĐ1.21 trillion was distributed to Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Trị, and Huế City.

As of September 12, 2025, VNĐ975.08 billion had been disbursed by the localities, including VNĐ28.78 billion for management and VNĐ946.30 billion for forest owners, reaching 81.28 per cent of the approved plan and 80.21 per cent of the actual revenue collected.

The ERPA for the north-central region was signed on October 22, 2020 between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (now the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment) and the World Bank as entrusted by the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility to transfer 10.3 million tonnes of CO2, a result of greenhouse gas emission reduction over 2.15 million hectares of natural forests in the region during 2018–2024.

With a price of $5 per tonne of CO2, the transfer generated $51.5 million. About 95 per cent of the transfer result will be returned to Việt Nam to help with its nationally determined contributions to cut emissions.

After that, the World Bank agreed to purchase an additional one million tonnes of CO2 as excess greenhouse gas emission reductions. — BIZHUB/VNS