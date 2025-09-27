PM orders preparedness as Typhoon Bualoi moving fast towards Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed an official dispatch, calling for the highest level of readiness to confront Typhoon Bualoi, which entered the East Sea on Friday night and became the 10th storm of 2025.

The Government leader ordered ministries and coastal localities from northern Quảng Ninh to south-central Khánh Hòa to keep a close watch on the developments of the typhoon and carry out response measures in a decisive and timely fashion to ensure safety for local residents. Authorities would be held accountable if negligence leads to loss of life or property, he stated.

Besides, local leaders, especially in Thanh Hóa through Quảng Ngãi, must order efforts be made to guarantee life safety for people, especially the elderly, children and vulnerable groups; guide fishing vessels to seek shelters; secure homes, schools, hospitals, dykes, reservoirs, and other critical infrastructure; and protect economic activities, particularly agriculture and aquaculture at sea. They must prepare for evacuations of residents, as well as production and business equipment before storm landfall. Besides, rescue forces must also be placed on standby.

The Minister of Agriculture and Environment was tasked with providing timely and accurate forecasts while safeguarding fishing vessels, dykes, reservoirs, and agricultural production. It was also told to promote other sectors and localities' adoption of response measures and submit timely reports and proposals to the National Civil Defence Steering Committee and the Prime Minister when it comes to issues beyond its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the ministries overseeing transport, industry and trade, tourism, science and technology, education, and health must secure transport and tourism activities at sea and in coastal areas; ensure safety for road, sea, waterways, railway, and air transport; protect offshore oil and gas operations; keep electricity and telecommunications systems intact; and safeguard hospitals, schools, and production facilities.

The ministers of national defence and public security were requested to arrange forces and equipment to support localities’ typhoon response efforts, particularly evacuation and rescue operations if necessary.

Media outlets, including the Vietnam Television, Radio the Voice of Vietnam, and the Vietnam News Agency, were directed to provide continuous updates and guidance for public safety.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà was assigned to guide ministries, sectors, and localities with response measures.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mai Văn Khiêm, Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, said on Saturday morning that Bualoi was moving almost twice the average speed of a typical typhoon in the region, and may cause multiple disaster conditions such as strong winds, torrential rain, flash floods, landslides, and coastal flooding.

At 4:00 am on the day, the storm was located about 14 degrees North and 116.6 degrees East, some 580km east-southeast of the Hoàng Sa special zone, sustaining winds of up to Levels 11–12 (103–133km per hour), gusting to Level 15. It was moving west-northwest at 35–40km per hour.

It is forecast to strengthen further as it nears the central coast of Việt Nam, potentially making landfall between Nghệ An and Quảng Trị early on Monday and then weakening over Laos by Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall is expected across northern and north-central regions, with widespread average of 100–300mm, and even over 600mm in several localities.

Real-time warnings on flash floods and landslide risks are available on the Meteorological and Hydrological Administration’s portal at https://luquetsatlo.nchmf.gov.vn. VNS