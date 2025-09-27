Côn Đảo pioneers carbon credit model for sustainability

Home to diverse forest and marine ecosystems, the Special Zone of Côn Đảo -- the Côn Đảo archipelago, now administratively part of the enlarged Hồ Chí Minh City -- is not only an ecological treasure but also a promising model for sustainable development in Việt Nam.

A project to generate and sell carbon credits from its forest and marine ecosystems is now under consideration.

Experts say this could become a breakthrough, opening up new opportunities for a green economy while advancing Việt Nam’s commitment to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions.

Côn Đảo comprises 16 islands covering a total land area of nearly 76 sq.km, featuring diverse ecosystems typical of tropical island forests.

Forests and forestry lands cover more than 6,460ha, of which natural forests account for almost 93 per cent.

The archipelago’s forest carbon stock is estimated at nearly 430,000 tonnes, more than 99 per cent of which comes from natural forests.

Marine ecosystems add another 318 tonnes of carbon storage, while seagrass beds add a further 15 tonnes.

Phạm Văn Duẩn, deputy director of the Institute of Forest Ecology and Environment, said conservation in Côn Đảo must be approached comprehensively to fully unlock the island’s role as a natural “carbon sink”.

He recommended deploying drones and satellite monitoring to detect violations early and improve forest management efficiency.

Reforestation and marine restoration, including mangrove planting, coral rehabilitation and seagrass recovery, are also key.

“These not only enhance carbon storage but also protect coastlines, prevent erosion and create habitats for marine species,” he said.

Restoring seagrass beds, one of the most effective ecosystems for storing “blue carbon”, should be prioritised, he added.

In the long term, experts recommend developing green finance models to attract international and private investments.

Revenues from carbon credits could then be reinvested in conservation while providing economic incentives for local communities.

With its extensive forest cover, high carbon reserves and growing ecosystems, Côn Đảo is well positioned to join voluntary carbon credit markets.

Although its marine carbon storage is modest, it adds value to a portfolio of blue carbon credits.

To move forward, the island will need a standardised system for monitoring, reporting and verification, along with benefit-sharing mechanisms and a legal framework aligned with Government guidelines.

Unlocking green development potential

The potential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions through Côn Đảo’s forests and seas is substantial, particularly through carbon credit trading.

This would support a circular economy closely linked with ecosystem conservation, helping position the island as a model for green and sustainable development under the city’s growth strategy.

It would also contribute to Việt Nam’s COP26 pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Phạm Hồng Lượng, deputy director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s forestry and forest protection department, said Việt Nam had already taken some steps in carbon credit transfers.

“Assessing carbon reserves and emission reduction potential on the island will provide the foundation for developing a circular economy and a green, sustainable future.”

Nguyễn Khắc Pho, director of the Côn Đảo National Park Management Board, said these assessments would be critical for identifying opportunities and road maps for conservation and sustainable use of ecosystem services.

Leveraging its strong ecotourism potential, Côn Đảo could integrate conservation and tourism into a circular economy model that both protects the environment and supports sustainable livelihoods, he said.

He emphasised the need for responsible, low-impact activities such as guided forest treks, coral reef diving and turtle-watching tours, rather than mass tourism.

These activities should be carefully regulated, with visitors educated about conservation and encouraged to contribute to environmental protection funds through entry fees, he suggested.

“In the long run, scientific research must be strengthened to provide accurate data on carbon reserves in forests and seas.”

Such evidence would underpin effective management policies and enhance the credibility of carbon credit projects.

Lương Thị Lệ Hằng, deputy director of HCM City's Department of Science and Technology, said entering the carbon market was a new model requiring compliance with international standards.

Reliable carbon reserve assessments would serve as the basis for developing this model, contributing to the city’s “green – sustainable – smart” development strategy, she said.

Côn Đảo National Park is one of the country’s most important protected areas and home to diverse and valuable ecosystems.

Developing carbon stock assessments and greenhouse gas reduction initiatives here are both necessary and urgent for laying the foundation for a circular economy and a sustainable green economy across the archipelago, experts said.

By harmonising conservation, tourism and community engagement, Côn Đảo can transform its carbon reduction potential into a driver of sustainable development by safeguarding its "green lungs" and vital carbon sinks and contributing to the country's broader fight against climate change.