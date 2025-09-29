Mild quake hits central province Quảng Ngãi

HÀ NỘI — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck Măng Bút Commune, the central province of Quảng Ngãi, on Monday morning, according to the Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Centre under the Institute of Geophysics.

The earthquake occurred at 9.54am with the epicentre at a depth of about 8.1km.

Previously, on September 11, the area was also hit by a 4.5-magnitude earthquake, classified as a level-1 disaster risk.

Nguyễn Xuân Anh, director of the Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Centre, said that since 2021, hundreds of earthquakes have been recorded in Quảng Ngãi Province (mainly in Kon Plông District of the former Kon Tum Province area), some causing widespread tremors.

The strongest was a 5.0-magnitude quake at noon on July 28, 2024, preceded by a 4.7-magnitude quake on August 23, 2022.

He said that “induced earthquakes” are the cause behind tremors in the former Kon Tum Province in recent years. Preliminary studies show that earthquakes in this area are likely to continue, though their magnitude is unlikely to exceed 5.5.

However, more detailed research is urgently needed to better assess seismic activity in the region, he noted. — VNA/VNS