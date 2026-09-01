Hải Phòng takes over food safety checks for imported agricultural products

HẢI PHÒNG — From September 1, Hải Phòng's Department of Agriculture and Environment will begin receiving applications for State food safety inspections of imported food products under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment's management.

The change introduces new procedures for importers bringing goods through the northern port city.

Under Notice No. 1188/TB-SNNMT issued by the municipal department, the authority will receive applications for both normal and tightened inspections of imported food products within the ministry's jurisdiction.

Importers must register for inspection either before or when their shipments arrive at the border gate.

For online submissions, procedures vary according to product origin. Applications for plant-based products must be submitted through the National Single Window, while those for products of animal origin must be filed through the National Public Service Portal.

Businesses and individuals may also submit applications directly at Hải Phòng's Public Administration Service Centre at 18 Hoàng Diệu Street, Hồng Bàng Ward.

For direct submissions, the dossier must include an application for inspection of imported food using Form No. 04 in Appendix I of Decree No. 15/2018/NĐ-CP and a product self-declaration.

For consignments or products being transferred from tightened inspection to normal inspection, importers must also provide three consecutive notifications confirming that the imported food met requirements under the tightened inspection method.

Other required documents include a copy of the packing list and, for products subject to Article 14 of Decree No. 15/2018/NĐ-CP, an original certificate issued by a competent authority in the exporting country confirming compliance with food safety regulations.

The department noted an exception for seafood caught and processed at sea by foreign fishing vessels and sold directly to Việt Nam.

Such shipments are not required to present the food safety certificate specified above.

The change also includes transitional arrangements for applications submitted before the September 1 effective date.

Applications registered before September 1 will continue to be processed by the authorities previously responsible for them rather than being transferred to the Hải Phòng Department of Agriculture and Environment.

For goods of plant origin, existing applications will continue to be handled by Plant Quarantine Sub-department Region I. Applications involving products of animal origin and seafood will remain under the responsibility of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sub-department Region II.

Organisations and individuals may contact the Department of Agriculture and Environment's administrative procedure reception desk at Hải Phòng's Public Administration Service Centre, 18 Hoàng Diệu Street, Hồng Bàng Ward. — BIZHUB/VNS