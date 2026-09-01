Powering Việt Nam's green future

The two sides agreed to make effective use of the UK-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), while coordinating to address technical barriers and facilitate greater market access for agricultural products from both countries.
Following last year's provincial mergers, Lâm Đồng has become Việt Nam’s largest province by area, opening up significant development potential across industry, agriculture, tourism, services and the marine economy.