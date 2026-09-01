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Powering Việt Nam's green future

September 01, 2026 - 10:49
Việt Nam is accelerating its green transition, with businesses turning to renewable energy, green hydrogen and low-carbon technologies to cut emissions and build a cleaner economy.

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Economy

Việt Nam, UK advance strategic cooperation in agriculture, environment

The two sides agreed to make effective use of the UK-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), while coordinating to address technical barriers and facilitate greater market access for agricultural products from both countries.

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