National Day melodies fill the skies aboard Vietnam Airlines flight

HÀ NỘI — FFamiliar melodies celebrating the country rang out at an altitude of 10,000 metres aboard Vietnam Airlines flight VN245 from Hà Nội to HCM City, prompting passengers to sing along and wave Vietnamese flags in the cabin ahead of National Day on September 2.

The performance was part of the “Pride in Harmony – Việt Nam Takes Flight” programme, jointly organised by Vietnam Airlines and relevant agencies to mark the 81st anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day.

A celebration takes flight

The flight took off from Nội Bài at 8am with 220 passengers aboard an Airbus A350. Once the aircraft reached cruising altitude, Miss Vietnam contestants walked through the cabin, handing Vietnamese flags to passengers. A sea of red gradually appeared across the rows of seats.

A few minutes later, members of the Military Ceremonial Band began performing live in the aircraft cabin.

Three familiar songs - “The Country Full of Joy”, “Joining Hands in a Great Circle” and “As if Uncle Ho Were Here on the Great Victory Day” - were performed during the flight from Hà Nội to HCM City.

The programme was organised by Vietnam Airlines in coordination with agencies under the Ministry of National Defence for National Day. The Department of Military Training and Schools and the Military Ceremonial Band were tasked with coordinating its implementation.

A cabin joins in song

Midway through the performance, young passenger Diệp An from Hoàng Liệt Ward in Hà Nội unexpectedly began singing along to the music.

Passengers seated nearby soon joined her. What began as an instrumental performance gradually turned into a chorus of voices echoing through the cabin.

By the final song, “As if Uncle Hồ Were Here on the Great Victory Day”, singing had spread throughout the aircraft. Passengers and Miss Vietnam contestants raised their flags and joined in.

The spontaneous moment captured the festive atmosphere of National Day, with both Vietnamese and international passengers taking part.

Đặng Anh Tuấn, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines, said the national flag carrier seeks to make its flights more than simply journeys between destinations.

“Every day, Vietnam Airlines flights connect regions across the country and bring Việt Nam closer to the world. As the national flag carrier, we hope that passengers travelling with us can experience not only a destination but also the cultural and spiritual values of Việt Nam. On National Day, seeing people naturally join in familiar songs is a simple and meaningful way to share that sense of national pride,” he said.

International passengers also received flags and watched the performance before joining the singing. Miss Vietnam contestants spoke with them about the significance of September 2 and Việt Nam’s National Day.

Mia Sarah, a British passenger, said she had not expected to experience Việt Nam’s National Day celebrations on board an aircraft.

“I didn’t expect to experience the atmosphere of Việt Nam’s National Day on a flight. When everyone started singing and waving the flags, I wanted to join in too. It will be a memorable part of my trip to Việt Nam,” she said.

Bringing the celebration to the destination

After the performance, Miss Vietnam contestants and Vietnam Airlines flight attendants presented passengers with limited-edition mascot blind boxes featuring a September 2 theme.

Passengers continued chatting, taking photos and sharing memories as VN245 continued towards HCM City.

The flight landed at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport at 10:10am. Members of the Military Ceremonial Band and Miss Vietnam contestants gathered for commemorative photographs beside the aircraft.

The VN245 activities are part of a series of programmes organised by Vietnam Airlines around the country’s major national occasions. Through such initiatives, the carrier aims to bring Vietnamese culture and stories closer to passengers from Việt Nam and abroad, turning each journey into an opportunity to experience the country beyond its destinations. VNS