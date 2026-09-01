Bia Saigon connects with young Vietnamese through national concert

HÀ NỘI — Although the 2026 Tổ Quốc Trong Tim (The Fatherland in Our Hearts) National Concert has ended, images of thousands of young people chanting “Việt Nam”, spending time with friends and celebrating their pride in the country continue to circulate on social media.

As a partner of the programme, Bia Saigon set up its “Proud Connection Station”, providing a space for young people to meet, interact and take part in activities linked to the concert.

On the day of the event, the station welcomed more than 6,000 visitors and became a busy meeting point for concert-goers before the show.

Rather than focusing solely on games and giveaways, the space centred on interaction and shared experiences, offering visitors different ways to express their connection to Việt Nam.

Among the activities was “Chant Việt Nam”, which invited visitors to join in a collective cheer, turning individual expressions of pride into a shared moment among the crowd.

Another feature was the “Proud Bulletin”, where visitors could take photos and receive a vintage-style newspaper featuring their own image, creating a personalised souvenir of the event with friends and family.

The station also gave friends and families a place to take a break, chat and prepare for the evening’s concert. From chanting “Việt Nam” and taking photos to joining activities together, visitors could experience the event at their own pace.

The space therefore served not only as a brand activation but also as a meeting point where visitors could create their own memories while sharing in the atmosphere of a national celebration.

From online engagement to real-world experiences

Interest in Bia Saigon’s partnership with Tổ Quốc Trong Tim began building on digital platforms even before the event took place.

Content related to the programme generated nearly 5.8 million reaches and more than 2.3 million views, reflecting strong interest in an event that gave young Vietnamese another way to express their affection for and pride in their country.

The response also showed how established brands can connect with younger audiences through experiences linked to culture, community and national identity.

More importantly, online interest translated into participation on the ground. Thousands of visitors stopped by the “Proud Connection Station”, joined its interactive activities and shared photos and videos of their experiences online.

Alongside the emotional moments from the concert itself, the content generated around the programme showed that young audiences were not simply spectators. They actively took part and helped extend the event’s reach beyond the concert venue.

A Vietnamese brand connecting generations

Patsy Lim, Deputy General Director of Marketing at Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO), said younger Vietnamese continue to show a strong sense of national pride, although they may express it in different ways.

“As a brand that has accompanied generations of Vietnamese people over the years, we see that the younger generation today continues to have a strong sense of pride in their country. What is particularly meaningful is the way young people express that pride in their own ways, by appreciating cultural values, taking pride in the country’s achievements and bringing their own perspectives and identities to the way Vietnamese culture is carried forward and shared.

“Bia Saigon was born in Việt Nam and has grown alongside the country’s development. We are therefore proud to have the opportunity to create meaningful experiences where people can meet, connect and share. More importantly, we are honoured to join millions of Vietnamese people in celebrating a shared sense of pride and looking towards the future of Việt Nam together.”

Bia Saigon’s presence at Tổ Quốc Trong Tim shows how an established brand can engage younger audiences through new forms of experience and interaction.

From chants of “Việt Nam” at the “Proud Connection Station” to photos and stories shared online after the concert, participation continued beyond the event itself.

For SABECO, the initiative forms part of a broader effort to connect with Vietnamese communities through activities centred on culture, community and national occasions. — VNS