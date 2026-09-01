Resolution 68 paves way for private sector growth in Đồng Tháp

ĐỒNG THÁP — Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW of the Politburo is creating fresh momentum for private sector development in the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp, with local authorities rolling out reforms and policies to improve the business environment.

The province is accelerating infrastructure investment, streamlining administrative procedures and expanding support for businesses in a bid to attract investment and strengthen private enterprises as a key driver of economic growth.

The resolution is widely seen as a major policy breakthrough, offering favourable mechanisms and greater institutional support for private enterprises while reaffirming the role of local authorities as partners in business development.

For many entrepreneurs, improvements in infrastructure have already translated into tangible business opportunities.

Trần Hữu Tài, owner of Ngọc Lan Ornamental Garden, a popular tourist attraction in Làng hoa Sa Đéc, said his business had struggled in previous years because of the area's limited transport infrastructure.

Following site visits and consultations with tourism operators, provincial authorities addressed the issue by investing in major transport projects.

Tài said the province's commitment to tourism development encouraged him to expand his facilities to serve more visitors.

The completion of a new road running parallel to the Sa Nhiên – Cai Dao route, together with Cầu Sa Đéc and N7 Road, has eased traffic congestion during peak holiday seasons and created fresh momentum for tourism in the area.

Sa Đéc Ward is home to around 8,780 household businesses and 556 enterprises operating in trade, services and tourism.

During the first eight months of 2026, the ward welcomed more than 524,000 visitors, including over 9,000 international tourists.

Key industries, including seafood processing, rice milling, animal feed production, rice flour and shrimp cracker manufacturing, have maintained stable production.

The local industrial park currently hosts 39 operating projects with an occupancy rate of 94.15 per cent and total registered investment of nearly VNĐ6.57 trillion (US$252 million), providing jobs for more than 8,000 workers.

According to Nguyễn Văn Vũ Minh, Secretary of the Sa Đéc Ward Party Committee, businesses are among the most important drivers of local economic development.

The ward has established a specialised task force to assist investors with administrative procedures from the early stages of project implementation.

It is also supporting enterprises through digital transformation programmes, tax policy guidance and technology adoption initiatives to improve competitiveness.

The province's business-friendly approach has encouraged further investment.

Nguyễn Duy Bình, director of Bình An Thịnh Import-Export Co., Ltd., said the company invested in a handicraft manufacturing facility in Tân Phước 1 Commune after receiving tax incentives and strong support from local authorities.

He said the company had benefited from streamlined construction licensing procedures and regular engagement with local officials, who helped resolve operational difficulties and reported issues beyond their authority to higher-level agencies. As a result, production has remained stable while export orders have continued to grow.

The company now produces more than one million handicraft products each year for export to major markets including the US, the UK, Belgium, Canada, Australia and Japan.

In recent years, Đồng Tháp Province has implemented a series of strategic measures to strengthen private sector development.

These include establishing a provincial steering committee for private economic development, simplifying administrative procedures, improving the investment climate, supporting digital transformation and innovation, and helping businesses gain better access to land, financing and industrial infrastructure.

According to the Đồng Tháp People's Committee, an estimated 2,239 new enterprises were established during the first eight months of 2026, with total registered capital of more than VNĐ10.6 trillion ($407 million), fulfilling 74.6 per cent of this year's target.

The province currently has more than 14,300 active enterprises.

However, officials acknowledged that the number of business closures and temporary suspensions remains relatively high, reflecting continuing challenges in market demand and the uneven pace of economic recovery.

Business representatives said improved access to land, transport infrastructure and preferential financing would be critical to supporting further expansion.

Huỳnh Văn Hải, chairman of the Members' Council of RVAC Fertiliser Company, described Resolution No. 68 as "a fresh breeze" for the private sector.

He expressed hope that procedures for converting land-use purposes would be simplified, enabling the company to expand its factory and invest in modern production lines with greater access to preferential loans.

Trần Văn Dũng, vice chairman of the Đồng Tháp People's Committee, said the province aims to establish around 22,500 new enterprises during the 2026–30 period, raising the total number of active businesses to approximately 35,000 by the end of the decade.

The province also targets having at least two private enterprises fully integrated into global value chains and 15 companies ranked among Việt Nam's Top 500 largest private enterprises under the VNR500 programme.

The private sector is expected to record average annual growth of 10–12 per cent, contribute 55–58 per cent of the province's Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP), account for 35–40 per cent of provincial budget revenue and provide employment for 40–50 per cent of the local workforce.

To achieve these goals, provincial authorities will continue improving institutions and policies, safeguarding property rights, ensuring fair competition and strengthening the implementation of commercial contracts.

The province will also facilitate business access to land, capital and high-quality human resources by increasing transparency in land-use planning, shortening procedures for land allocation and land-use conversion, and prioritising land resources for small and medium-sized enterprises, supporting industries and innovative businesses.

At the same time, Đồng Tháp will continue promoting public-private partnerships to accelerate infrastructure development, creating a more favourable business environment and enabling the private sector to play a greater role in driving the province's long-term economic growth. — VNS