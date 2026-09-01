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Central city begins construction of Tam Anh IZ No 1

September 01, 2026 - 11:22
The Chu Lai Float Glass Joint Stock Company (CGF) commenced construction of the Tam Anh Industrial Zone 1 on 167ha with an investment of VNĐ1.5 trillion (US$60 million), offering an expanded development space of manufacture, hi-tech industries and supportive industries in the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone.
A ground-breaking ceremony for construction of the Tam Anh Industrial Zone 1 in Đà Nẵng City. The project will be built on 167ha with an investment of VNĐ1.5 trillion (US$60 million) between 2026-28. Photo courtesy of King's Events

ĐÀ NẴNG — Chu Lai Float Glass Joint Stock Company (CGF) has begun construction of Tam Anh Industrial Zone 1 on 167ha, with total investment of VNĐ1.5 trillion (US$60 million), creating additional space for manufacturing, high-tech industries and supporting industries in the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone.

The management board of the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone said the project, scheduled for construction from the third quarter of 2026 to the fourth quarter of 2028, is one of the key infrastructure projects in the industrial area south of Đà Nẵng.

The project will be connected to major transport and logistics infrastructure, including Chu Lai International Airport, the Chu Lai and Kỳ Hà seaports and the Chu Lai-Trường Hải automobile manufacturing complex.

Earlier, Đà Nẵng began construction of three industrial infrastructure projects at Nam Thăng Bình Industrial Park, including ready-built factories, technical infrastructure for high-tech industries and a wastewater treatment plant, with total investment of more than VNĐ1 trillion ($40 million).

Trucks, excavators begin working on the Tam Anh Industrial Zone 1 in south region of Đà Nẵng City. The zone is linked with a series of industrial parks and logistics system in central Việt Nam. Photo courtesy of Quốc Vương 

Đà Nẵng has also begun developing the 435ha Tam Anh-An An Hòa Industrial Park in the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone, with the aim of attracting high-tech foreign direct investment to central Việt Nam.

The city has proposed investing US$10 billion to upgrade Chu Lai International Airport to meet growing demand driven by tourism, investment and logistics through 2050. VNS

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