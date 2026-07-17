MoIT, Vietnam Post partner to expand market for Vietnamese goods

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Vietnam Post have signed a five-year cooperation agreement to strengthen the domestic market by expanding distribution channels for Vietnamese goods and improving the management of goods circulating through the national postal network.

The agreement, signed on Thursday between the ministry's Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development and the national postal operator, broadens cooperation beyond market inspection to include logistics, e-commerce, digital transformation and modern distribution systems.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the ministry’s Director General Trần Hữu Linh said the partnership marks a shift from focusing mainly on market surveillance to combining market management with market development.

He said closer cooperation between regulators and enterprises with extensive logistics infrastructure and digital platforms has become increasingly important as e-commerce, omnichannel retailing and digital logistics continue to expand.

According to the ministry, Việt Nam's e-commerce sector is growing by around 25 per cent annually.

Online retail sales reached an estimated US$31 billion in 2025, accounting for about 11 per cent of the country's total retail sales of goods and consumer services, while around 60 per cent of the population now shops online.

Under the agreement, the two sides will strengthen cooperation in market management through information sharing, product traceability and the use of digital platforms to monitor the circulation of goods.

They will also work together to help businesses, cooperatives and One Commune One Product (OCOP) producers expand market access through logistics, warehousing, e-commerce, livestream sales and digital transformation.

Vietnam Post, which operates around 13,200 service points nationwide, said its network would help connect Vietnamese products with consumers across the country.

The two sides will also explore linking digital platforms, including Vietnam Made Platform, Vietnam Post Logistics Platform and VeriGoods, to improve traceability and goods flow management. They plan to jointly organise online sales campaigns and promotional activities for OCOP products and regional specialties.

Việt Nam currently has nearly 15,000 OCOP products rated three stars or above from more than 8,000 producers. The ministry said the partnership would help strengthen links between market regulators, logistics providers and e-commerce platforms, supporting domestic consumption and enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods. — BIZHUB/VNS