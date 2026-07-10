Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam’s largest manufacturing facility in Việt Nam opened

TÂY NINH — Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage on July 10 inaugurated its US$300 million Tây Ninh Plant, its largest and most technologically advanced facility in Việt Nam.

Located in Hựu Thạnh Industrial Park, the 20-hectare plant is the company’s sixth in Việt Nam and among its largest in Asia.

The plant has an annual capacity of 1.24 billion litres, and is expected to hire around 3,000 people across the supply chain.

Lê Văn Hẳn, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Tây Ninh Province, said: “The establishment of the plant in Tây Ninh marks an important milestone that will contribute to technology transfer, foster the development of a modern industrial ecosystem, and accelerate the province's digital transformation as well as the application and advancement of science and technology.

“Beyond its economic significance, the project also delivers social value by creating high-quality employment opportunities, enhancing the skills of the local workforce, and improving the livelihoods of people in the province."

The plant integrates automation, digital technologies, and smart manufacturing systems throughout the production process.

Its production lines can churn out 120,000 cans and 84,000 PET bottles per hour, and it has the first fully automated warehouse owned by Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage and Suntory Beverage & Food Asia. The 15,000sq.m warehouse can store 43,000 pallets, with robotic systems handling storage, retrieval, and materials movement.

The plant is equipped to use 100 per cent recycled PET packaging.

"The Tây Ninh Plant marks another important milestone in Suntory's Growing for Good journey in Việt Nam, strengthening our long-term commitment through advanced manufacturing and innovation," said Josuke Kimura, President and chief executive officer of Suntory Beverage & Food.

"As one of our most exciting growth markets in Asia, Việt Nam presents evolving consumer tastes. This investment strengthens our ability to respond with speed, scale, and innovation for Vietnamese consumers and potentially across the region.”

Built to LEED Gold standards, the plant incorporates biomass-generated steam, rooftop solar power, wastewater recycling, and zero-waste-to-landfill operations as part of the company’s sustainability strategy and goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Eugene Willemsen, chief executive officer of International Beverages at PepsiCo, said: “Việt Nam is one of PepsiCo's most dynamic growth markets and an important part of our international beverages business. The Tây Ninh plant reflects our confidence in Việt Nam’s long-term economic potential.”

At the inauguration ceremony, Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage received a Certificate of Merit from the Minister of Industry and Trade in recognition of its contributions throughout its operations in Việt Nam. — VNS