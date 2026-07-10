Campaign to promote US agricultural products launched across MM Mega Market Vietnam network

HÀ NỘI — MM Mega Market Việt Nam (MMVN), in partnership with the US Embassy in Việt Nam and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), on July 9, launched the US Instore Promotion 2026 – Great American Agriculture campaign at MM Mega Market Thăng Long in Hà Nội.

The campaign aims to expand Vietnamese consumers' access to high-quality US agricultural and food products while strengthening trade between the United States and Việt Nam.

Running from July 9 to 22 at 11 MM Mega Market distribution centres nationwide, the campaign features more than 250 US products supplied by 14 of the country's leading agricultural trade organisations, including the US Meat Export Federation, USA Poultry and Egg Export Council, Potatoes USA, US Pork and US Beef.

The campaign is also part of a series of activities in Việt Nam commemorating the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States.

At the opening ceremony, Agricultural Counsellor at the US Embassy in Hà Nội Ralph Bean said the campaign demonstrates the USDA's commitment to connecting Vietnamese consumers with safe, high-quality American agricultural products while supporting stronger commercial ties between the two countries.

“We are encouraged to see demand continue to grow year after year. In fact, last year US exports of consumer-oriented agricultural products to Việt Nam reached a record-breaking US$1.2 billion,” Bean said.

“MMVN consistently regards the expansion of our cooperation with the USDA and our US counterparts as a core component of our long-term corporate strategy," said MMVN Managing Director Nguyễn Đức Toàn.

"By leveraging our robust nationwide distribution infrastructure, we aspire to serve as a vital conduit, bringing an increasingly diverse selection of world-class US agricultural and food products to Vietnamese consumers, while simultaneously fostering the bilateral commercial and agricultural synergies between our two nations.”

Throughout the promotion, customers can explore a wide range of premium US products, including beef, pork, poultry, fresh produce, potatoes, processed foods, confectionery, beverages, condiments, cereals and nuts.

All of the products are sourced from certified suppliers and managed through a secure farm-to-table supply chain to ensure quality and food safety for both retail customers and professional hotel, restaurant and catering clients.

The campaign also features product tastings, cooking demonstrations by MM Mega Market chefs, interactive brand activities, mascot performances and special promotional offers on US products throughout the two-week programme.

The Great American Agriculture campaign marks the latest annual collaboration between MMVN and the USDA to promote US agricultural exports in Việt Nam. The initiative supports broader efforts to deepen US-Việt Nam economic ties by increasing consumer access to high-quality American products and fostering stronger partnerships between businesses in both countries. — BIZHUB/VNS