Vietnam Airlines expands Northeast Asia network as travel demand rises

HÀ NỘI — Growing demand for tourism, business travel and family visits between Việt Nam and Northeast Asia has prompted Vietnam Airlines to expand services on key routes to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan (China).

The move forms part of the national flag carrier's strategy to strengthen connectivity in high-demand international markets by increasing frequencies on existing routes and offering passengers greater flexibility in flight schedules.

From Hà Nội, Vietnam Airlines has increased flights to Taipei from seven to 11 services per week. The Hà Nội–Osaka route will also see additional frequencies, rising from seven to 11 weekly flights between October 26 and November 30, before increasing to 14 flights a week – equivalent to two daily services – from December 1.

The airline is also expanding its Northeast Asia network from Đà Nẵng. Since July 1, flights to Seoul (Incheon) have doubled to 14 per week, while services to Tokyo (Narita) and Osaka (Kansai) have been increased to 11 and five weekly flights, respectively.

To mark the additional services, Vietnam Airlines has launched promotional round-trip fares. Tickets from Hà Nội to Taipei start from VNĐ7.72 million (US$295), while fares to Osaka start from VNĐ14.66 million ($560), inclusive of taxes and fees.

The promotion is available for tickets issued through July 31, 2026. Travel on the Hà Nội–Taipei route must be completed by July 31, while passengers flying between Hà Nội and Osaka can travel until December 31. Members of the airline's Lotusmiles loyalty programme will also receive bonus miles depending on their booking class.

The increased flight frequencies come as demand for travel between Việt Nam and Northeast Asia remains strong. The region is one of Vietnam Airlines' most important international markets, serving a wide range of travel needs, including tourism, investment, trade, family visits and people-to-people exchanges.

According to the General Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, South Korea was Việt Nam's second-largest source of international visitors in the first half of 2026, with more than 2.16 million arrivals. Japan and Taiwan also remained key markets, maintaining steady two-way passenger traffic with Việt Nam.

In response to market demand, Vietnam Airlines continues to develop its international network by strengthening established routes while adding new destinations. In 2026, the carrier launched new services to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Phuket in Thailand and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

As Việt Nam's national carrier, Vietnam Airlines said it will continue prioritising the development of a highly connected route network to meet increasingly diverse travel demand while supporting trade, tourism and international connectivity. — VNS