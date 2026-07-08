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Home Economy

Vietnamese, Chinese firms deepen cooperation across multiple sectors

July 08, 2026 - 20:17
At the conference, 11 pairs of businesses from Guangxi and Quảng Ninh signed cooperation agreements in various areas.

 

Eleven memoranda of understanding (MoUs), cooperation agreements, and commercial contracts were signed between businesses from Việt Nam's Quảng Ninh Province and China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region at a business networking conference on July 7. — Photo baoquangninh.vn

BEIJING — A business networking conference between China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Việt Nam's Quảng Ninh Province was held in Nanning City on July 7 to explore opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation.

The event brought together representatives from more than 110 enterprises from both sides.

At the conference, 11 pairs of businesses from Guangxi and Quảng Ninh signed cooperation agreements in areas including smart border gate development, logistics infrastructure, trade in agricultural, forestry and fishery products, cross-border cultural tourism, and testing and inspection services, to enhance connectivity between Guangxi's industrial and supply chains and those of Vietnam.

Notably, five tourism and cultural enterprises from Guangxi signed cooperation deals with travel companies in Qủang Ninh to promote two-way tourist exchanges, leverage the complementary tourism resources of both sides, and foster the development of the Việt Nam-China cross-border tourism market.

Yang Qian, General Director of Guangxi Jinxiu Dongyue Co. Ltd., said his company has recruited more than 200 Vietnamese workers for enterprises in Guangxi since March this year.

Given the growing prospects for bilateral labour cooperation, the company plans to visit Việt Nam later this month to conduct a market survey, he said.

According to Yang, Việt Nam has a strong demand for high-quality human resources in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), and the company is considering supplying AI specialists to the Vietnamese market in the near future.

Statistics from Guangxi authorities showed that trade between Guangxi and Việt Nam exceeded 300 billion CNY (US$41.8 billion) in 2025.

Sharing a border with Quảng Ninh province, Guangxi has maintained close cooperation with the Vietnamese locality in the fields of politics, economy and trade. Major cross-border projects, including the Dongxing (China) – Móng Cái (Việt Nam) cross-border economic cooperation zone and the Dongxing–Móng Cái smart border gate, are progressing smoothly.

Once completed, these projects are expected to provide fresh momentum for cross-border trade and investment between businesses from the two sides. — VNA/VNS

 

China Vietnam–China (Guangxi) Quang Ninh Province

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