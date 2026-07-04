Trungnam to build $190 million floating solar power plant on Đồng Nai 2 hydropower reservoir

HÀ NỘI — Authorities in Lâm Đồng Province have approved Trung Nam Hydroelectric Corp, a subsidiary of Trungnam Group (Trungnam Power), as the investor for a floating solar power project on the Đồng Nai 2 hydropower reservoir.

The project, with a total investment of nearly VNĐ5 trillion (about US$191 million), will have a designed capacity of 240MW (300MWp) and is expected to generate around 460 million kWh of electricity annually. The floating solar farm will cover approximately 355 hectares of the reservoir's surface.

Construction is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of next year, with commercial operations and grid connection expected in the fourth quarter of the same year.

The project combines hydropower and floating solar technology, making use of the existing reservoir surface to expand renewable energy generation without requiring additional land.

According to Trungnam Group, it will also leverage the existing transmission infrastructure, substation and grid connection of the Đồng Nai 2 Hydropower Plant, helping reduce development costs, improve resource efficiency and minimise environmental impacts.

The company said the project is aligned with Việt Nam's green energy transition strategy by expanding renewable power capacity, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions. It has also been included in the revised National Power Development Plan VIII for 2021–30, with a vision to 2050.

Nguyễn Tâm Tiến, chief executive of Trungnam Group, said the project demonstrates the company's capabilities in the energy sector while contributing to the country's renewable energy expansion and more efficient use of existing infrastructure and natural resources.

He added that the project would support Việt Nam's energy transition and the Government's goal of achieving double-digit economic growth during the 2026–30 period. — VNS