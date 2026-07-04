Việt Nam advances CPTPP agenda as 2026 Chair

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has reaffirmed its role in advancing the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) by chairing key meetings that endorsed the bloc’s expansion agenda and initiatives to strengthen cooperation amid an increasingly uncertain global trading environment.

Việt Nam, as the 2026 CPTPP Chair, hosted the online CPTPP ministerial meeting and the 10th meeting of the CPTPP Commission on June 26, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The discussions focused on key priorities, including the launch of accession talks with Indonesia, the Philippines and the UAE, as well as reviews of Costa Rica’s and Uruguay’s accession processes. Members also examined proposals to upgrade the agreement and expand cooperation with external partners.

Ministers and representatives agreed that, amid growing global trade uncertainties, CPTPP members should deepen coordination to safeguard resilient supply chains and enhance shared benefits across participating economies.

They also underlined that expanding membership, provided new entrants meet the agreement’s high standards, would further strengthen the CPTPP’s credibility, influence and global role.

Việt Nam reiterated its commitment to working closely with partners to ensure the agreement continues to develop on the basis of shared principles and mutual interests.

The country also called for a balanced approach between implementing existing commitments and advancing new priorities, while ensuring resources are used effectively.

Two joint ministerial statements were adopted, covering CPTPP expansion, implementation and cooperation, as well as energy security and supply chains for essential goods.

An ad hoc working group on promoting a fair, transparent and predictable trading environment was also established.

The 11th CPTPP Commission meeting is scheduled to take place in Việt Nam in November 2026.

The CPTPP currently comprises 12 members, including Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the UK and Việt Nam. The agreement is the first new-generation free trade pact that Việt Nam joined, with the country serving as rotating Chair in 2026.

Trade between Việt Nam and CPTPP partners continued to grow strongly, reaching US$124.5 billion in 2025, up 11.9 per cent year-on-year. Exports rose 11.5 per cent to $70.6 billion, while imports increased 12.5 per cent to $53.8 billion. — VNA/VNS