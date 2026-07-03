Greece seeks stronger labour cooperation with Việt Nam, ASEAN

HÀ NỘI — Greece is looking to expand labour cooperation with Việt Nam and other ASEAN countries to help meet its workforce needs and support economic growth, said Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum Athanasios Plevris.

Meeting with representatives from Việt Nam, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia in Athens on Thursday, Plevris stressed that Greece is keen to strengthen labour ties with ASEAN countries to address labour shortages.

He said the early signing of bilateral labour agreements will help better protect the rights and interests of both workers and employers while supporting efforts to tackle irregular migration, one of the Greek Government's priorities.

The minister noted that migration management has become a major focus of the European Union following the entry into force of the EU's new Pact on Migration and Asylum in June.

At the meeting, Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Phạm Thị Thu Hương said that following her meeting with the minister in March, the Vietnamese Embassy has discussed Greece's proposals on labour cooperation with relevant authorities in Việt Nam.

She expressed her hope that the two sides will continue consultations and move towards the early signing of a bilateral labour cooperation agreement, creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese workers to take up employment in Greece while contributing to more substantive and effective bilateral relations.

Plevris welcomed the proposal and instructed relevant agencies to continue working closely with Việt Nam and other ASEAN countries to expedite negotiations on labour cooperation agreements.

According to Greece's Ministry of Migration and Asylum, about 1,700 Vietnamese workers currently hold valid residence permits in the country. — VNA/VNS