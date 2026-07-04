G-Group receives investment certificate for US$300 million AI campus

HÀ NỘI — G-Group Technology Corporation has received an investment registration certificate for G-Campus, a nearly US$300 million AI-ready digital infrastructure project to be developed at Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park.

The certificate was presented at the conference announcing Hà Nội's capital master plan with a 100-year vision and its 2026 investment promotion programme.

With total investment of more than VNĐ7.6 trillion (around US$300 million), G-Campus is among the largest AI-focused digital infrastructure projects planned for the hi-tech park. Developed on a 38,000sq.m site, it will include four integrated facilities supporting AI research, product development, high-performance computing (HPC), cloud services and cybersecurity.

Two facilities will focus on research and development in artificial intelligence, big data, the Internet of Things and related technologies. The remaining facilities will house a Tier III AI-ready data centre designed for AI training, inference and HPC workloads.

The first phase will deliver 20MW of IT capacity using advanced liquid-cooling technology, with total capacity expected to reach 30MW upon completion. The campus will provide cloud computing, AI, HPC and digital infrastructure services for government agencies, businesses and international clients.

The project is expected to support Hà Nội's ambition to become a regional digital innovation hub while strengthening Việt Nam's sovereign digital infrastructure. Developed through cooperation between Việt Nam and the Sultanate of Oman, G-Campus is also intended to promote cross-border technology collaboration and investment.

Hà Trung Kiên, Vice Chairman of G-Group, said the campus was designed as future-ready digital infrastructure capable of supporting advances in AI and computing while accelerating innovation and research.

At the same event, G-Group signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hà Nội People's Committee and OTECH, the technology services and digital transformation arm of Omantel Group, to jointly develop and operate next-generation AI infrastructure in Việt Nam.

Under the agreement, the partners will collaborate on AI data centres, hyperscale cloud infrastructure, GPU and HPC services, sovereign cloud platforms, cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions. The Hà Nội People's Committee will facilitate strategic investments, OTECH will contribute technical expertise and operational experience, while G-Group will lead project investment, implementation and commercial operations.

The partnership is expected to strengthen technology cooperation between Việt Nam and Oman while supporting Hà Nội's goal of becoming a leading AI and digital economy hub in Southeast Asia. — VNS