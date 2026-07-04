Retail sales, consumer services up nearly 13% in first half

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s retail and consumer service sector maintained strong momentum in the first half of 2026, with total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue rising 12.9 per cent year-on-year, reinforcing domestic consumption as one of the economy’s key growth drivers.

The figures were released on July 3 by the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance in its socio-economic report for the second quarter and the first six months of 2026.

In June alone, total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue were estimated at VNĐ665.6 trillion (US$25.31 billion), up 1.1 per cent from the previous month and 14.8 per cent year-on-year.

For the second quarter, the figure reached an estimated VNĐ1,977.6 trillion, representing a 3.4 per cent increase from the first quarter and a 13.9 per cent rise compared with the same period last year.

In the first six months, total retail sales and consumer service revenue amounted to an estimated VNĐ3,889.5 trillion, up 12.9 per cent year-on-year. After excluding price factors, real growth stood at 7.3 per cent, reflecting a solid recovery in domestic purchasing power and consumer demand.

Nguyễn Thu Oanh, director of the NSO’s Price and Services Statistics Department, said the trade and service sector continued to play a vital role in supporting economic growth during the first half of the year.

She attributed the positive performance to robust retail activities, a strong recovery in tourism, and vibrant passenger and freight transport, all of which contributed to a brighter economic outlook.

Retail sales of goods remained the largest contributor, reaching VNĐ2,941.8 trillion, accounting for 75.6 per cent of total revenue and increasing 12.5 per cent from a year earlier.

Several product categories saw strong growth, including jewellery and precious metals, petrol products, construction materials and garments.

Among localities, Quảng Ninh posted the highest retail growth at 14.1 per cent, followed by Đà Nẵng with 13.9 per cent, Cần Thơ 12.9 per cent, Hà Nội and Hải Phòng both 12.7 per cent, and HCM City 12.1 per cent.

Accommodation and food services generated VNĐ493 trillion in revenue, up 15.6 per cent, supported by booming tourism in major destinations such as Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ninh, Khánh Hòa and Huế. Other service activities earned VNĐ404.9 trillion, rising 12.5 per cent.

Travel and tourism services also performed strongly, with revenue reaching VNĐ49.8 trillion, up 15 per cent year-on-year. Khánh Hòa led growth with a 32.2 per cent increase, followed by Huế at 27.7 per cent and Quảng Ninh at 27.1 per cent.

The strong performance of retail trade and the continued recovery of services, particularly tourism, accommodation and food services, highlight the increasingly important role of domestic consumption in sustaining Việt Nam’s economic growth in the first half of 2026. — VNA/VNS